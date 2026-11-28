Eight people died and four others injured after a minivan lost control and plunged into a deep gorge near Kalwadi village in the Rikhnikhal area of Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district on Saturday, police said. Every year, over 1,000 road accidents are reported in the state, with the treacherous, winding, and narrow roads on the mountainous terrain often exacerbating the danger. (HT Sourced Photo) more

Rikhnikhal police received information about the accident around 25 km beyond the police station near Kalwadi village. The vehicle carrying 12 people, was travelling from Rikhnikhal toward Bhangalwad when it veered off the road and fell roughly 300 metres down into the gorge.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pauri Garhwal Devendra Pincha said, “Teams from Rikhnikhal police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot upon receiving the alert and launched a rescue operation. Four injured passengers were pulled out of the gorge and taken by ambulance to the Primary Health Centre in Rikhnikhal. Eight people were confirmed dead, and their bodies were also retrieved from the gorge.”

Deceased have been identified as Kanti Devi (45), Rekha Devi (42), Anil Debrada (48), who was driving the vehicle, Sumitra Devi (50), Sunita Devi (45), Dhaneshwari Devi (46), Sarojni Devi (38), and Rajni Devi (25). All of the deceased were residents of Bhangalwad.

The injured passengers have been identified as Shashi Devi (35), Shakuntala Devi (45), Jagdish Singh, and Satyavati Devi (36), also residents of Bhangalwad.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences and said, “Received extremely distressing news of the severe road accident in Kalwadi, Rikhnikhal, Pauri Garhwal...I have directed the district administration to immediately reach the spot, expedite relief and rescue operations, and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. I have also instructed that seriously injured persons be airlifted to higher medical centres.”

“I wish all the injured a speedy recovery,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences for the deceased and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives.

Modi said on X, “Deeply disturbed to learn about the loss of lives in a mishap in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

In a separate incident in Tehri Garhwal district, at least nine people were killed and 25 others injured after an allegedly speeding passenger bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a 100-metre deep gorge near Gular on November 17.

Every year, over 1,000 road accidents are reported in the state, with the treacherous, winding, and narrow roads on the mountainous terrain often exacerbating the danger. This issue is particularly acute during the monsoon and winter seasons, when poor visibility makes already challenging journeys even more hazardous.

With the goal of reducing road accidents by 50% by 2030, the Uttarakhand cabinet in February 2025 approved the Road Safety Policy, 2025. The primary objective of the policy was to ensure the safety of road users, raise awareness among the public, develop safer infrastructure, enforce compliance with road safety and traffic regulations, strengthen emergency medical care for accident victims, and promote qualitative research on road safety by identifying the roles of various stakeholder departments in achieving these goals.

HT earlier this month reported that fatal crashes continue unabated across the state, with 1,480 accidents reported till August this year, resulting in 884 deaths and 2,181 injuries.

In just the first eight months of 2026, 1,480 accidents were reported, up nearly 15% compared to the same period in 2025.

Rajeev Kumar Mehra, joint transport commissioner, told HT, “We have taken several initiatives to reduce the number of accidents reported every year in the state. For that, we introduced a road safety policy in 2025.”

“We are working with different departments to improve road infrastructure, enforcement, and also conduct awareness campaigns. However, scope for improvement is always there. We continue to study the reasons for accidents and address them,” he said.