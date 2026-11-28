Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday warned that the state would launch a 'Delhi Chalo' agitation after the legislature session if the Centre failed to release drought relief funds, and indicated that his government is exploring legal recourse by approaching the Supreme Court over the delay. The CM said the state government decided to continue efforts to secure relief through various means. (File Photo/ANI) more

He said the Centre had not released a single rupee towards drought relief for the state.

"Till today, the Centre has not given a single rupee for the drought relief. It has not even made an announcement," Shivakumar told reporters here.

The CM further said the state government decided to continue efforts to secure relief through various means, and the matter was discussed at a Cabinet meeting where Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara shared the details.

"Our struggle will continue in every possible form. If the Centre does not release the funds before the Assembly session, we will launch a 'Delhi Chalo' agitation after the session," he said.

The winter session of the Karnataka legislature is scheduled to be held at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi from December 2 to 11.

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Asked whether the state would approach the Supreme Court, Shivakumar said, "We will go to the Supreme Court as well as to Delhi."

He said he had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an appointment for an all-party delegation from Karnataka to discuss the drought situation.

"I have requested the Prime Minister to give us time for an all-party delegation. I spoke about this in front of all of you (during the PM's visit to Bengaluru earlier this month). We have explained to him the extent of the drought and provided the details required," he said.

According to the government, Karnataka is facing one of the most severe droughts in its recent history. With 226 taluks affected, crops were damaged across 57.93 lakh hectares and losses are estimated at ₹62,481.88 crore. The state has submitted a revised memorandum seeking ₹22,400.58 crore in assistance under the NDRF.

Referring to the High Court verdict that struck down the state's decision to increase reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) from 15 to 17 per cent and for Scheduled Tribes (STs) from 3 to 7 per cent, the CM said the government has a unanimous stand on efforts to include the enhanced reservation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution (to protect it from legal challenges).

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"We are committed to it. We will share further details on it."

Reiterating his government's commitment to granting official state flag status to the yellow-and-red Kannada flag, Shivakumar said, "The matter will now come before the Cabinet. We must take steps to protect our self-respect and pride concerning our state and the Kannada flag."

To a question regarding his earlier statement on expanding the cabinet by inducting a woman Minister before the Legislature Session, the CM said, "Let's see. I will speak about it."

With no women's representation in his cabinet, pressure is mounting on the CM to fill one of the two vacant berths by appointing a woman minister.

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Two months after assuming charge as the CM, Shivakumar had expanded his Cabinet on August 3 by inducting 19 ministers, bringing the strength to 33 against the total capacity of 34.

However, two berths are currently vacant in the cabinet following the resignation of B Nagendra, who was facing corruption charges.