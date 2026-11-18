“All procedures required to obtain clearance from the forest department for the project must be completed,” he said at a review meeting.

Water resources minister N Cheluvarayaswamy on Tuesday directed officials to finalise the identification of land in Bengaluru South, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts, noting that land had already been identified in 14 other districts. He said the remaining work should not be allowed to hold up the statutory clearances.

The Karnataka government has set a November-end deadline for officials to identify land across three districts for compensatory afforestation required for the proposed Mekedatu reservoir project.

How much land does Karnataka need for compensatory afforestation for the Mekedatu reservoir?

How much land does Karnataka need for compensatory afforestation for the Mekedatu reservoir?

The project involves the diversion of 5,096.24 hectares of forest land. Karnataka will have to provide an equivalent area for compensatory afforestation if the replacement land is classified as C and D class land. If it is classified as deemed forest, the requirement will double to 10,192.48 hectares.

The government has received land records covering 2,456.27 hectares from 14 districts. Cheluvarayaswamy directed officials to verify the documents and correct discrepancies immediately so that the land could be transferred to the forest department.

A government order issued on September 5 requires district administrations to submit survey maps, Records of Rights, Tenancy and Crops (RTCs) and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for the identified parcels.

The minister called for coordination between the revenue, forest and water resources departments and the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited to complete the process.

“The Mekedatu project concerns the drinking water rights of the people of Karnataka. All procedures related to forest clearance must be completed legally, transparently and expeditiously to advance the project to the next stage. Officials must ensure there is no delay in this regard,” he said.

The land identification exercise is part of the wider approval process for a project that has been opposed by Tamil Nadu over concerns about its implications for the State’s share of Cauvery water and downstream flows. Karnataka has maintained that the reservoir is intended to meet Bengaluru’s drinking water needs using water within its allocated share.

The Supreme Court in November 2025 rejected Tamil Nadu’s challenge to Karnataka preparing the detailed project report, holding that the challenge was premature because the proposal was yet to undergo examination by the Central Water Commission and other Cauvery authorities.

In July 2026, the Central Water Commission returned Karnataka’s revised detailed project report, seeking changes to bring aspects of the proposal in line with the Cauvery tribunal’s award and the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment.

A government order dated February 5, 2022, records 43,863.01 hectares of deemed forest land across the three districts: 32,958.95 hectares in Mandya, 7,514.07 hectares in Chamarajanagar and 3,389.99 hectares in Bengaluru South.