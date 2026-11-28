"My appeal to the Members of Parliament is to ensure that the House functions smoothly," Rijiju told reporters, adding that he had spoken to leaders of major political parties.

The parliamentary affairs minister said "very important bills and business" would come up during the session.

The parliamentary affairs minister said "very important bills and business" would come up during the session. (File Photo/ANI)

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday asserted that the government followed rules in convening the four-day sitting of Parliament beginning Monday, and urged MPs to hold meaningful debate on the bills the government tables in the House.

What majority is needed to pass the constitutional amendment bill on delimitation?

What majority is needed to pass the constitutional amendment bill on delimitation?

What delimitation bills are expected to be discussed during the special Parliament sitting?

What delimitation bills are expected to be discussed during the special Parliament sitting?

Also Read | President recommends Lok Sabha to consider delimitation bill ahead of Parliament sitting

"Members have all the rights, all the freedom to agree or disagree with the government, but the session must run," he said, adding that the MPs should put their views across in keeping with parliamentary rules and conventions.

Rijiju dismissed the Opposition's suggestion that the government had disregarded parliamentary rules in convening the special session.

Also Read | NDA floor leaders to meet on Monday ahead of special parliament sitting

"How does calling a sitting become unconstitutional?" he asked, citing precedents for Parliament being reconvened without the session having been prorogued.

The four-day sitting will be a continuation of the Monsoon Session, which is yet to be prorogued since both Houses adjourned sine die on August 13.

The government has not yet announced whether it will convene a separate Winter Session.

Also Read | Kiren Rijiju urges MPs to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament during special sitting

Rijiju said he had written to the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman. He said the government would take up important business in the Lok Sabha on November 30 and December 1 and bring it to the Rajya Sabha on December 2 and 3.

Asked whether the government would bring the Delimitation Bill, Rijiju said, "Regarding the business to be tabled in the House, I will inform later." He added that important bills and business would come up for discussion.

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared the fresh constitutional amendment Bill and the companion Delimitation Bill, which are set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, official sources said. The amendment proposes a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha and Assembly seats to roll out one-third reservation for women after delimitation.

An earlier constitutional amendment Bill fell short of the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha in April.