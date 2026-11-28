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President recommends Lok Sabha to consider delimitation bill ahead of Parliament sitting
A copy of the Bill, scheduled to be tabled in Lok Sabha during the special sitting, was accessed by HT after it was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Friday.
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday recommended the Lok Sabha to consider the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 under Article 117(3) of the Constitution. The development comes ahead of the special Lok Sabha sitting from November 30 to December 3.
A copy of the Bill, scheduled to be tabled in Lok Sabha during the special sitting, was accessed by HT after it was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Friday. It proposes to add 50% to every state’s and Union territory’s Lok Sabha seats, and to every assembly.
The other bill - the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, says each state’s share of the Lok Sabha would remain the same till 2051. Follow live updates on the delimitation issue here.
Both bills are due to be introduced in the Lok Sabha, which meets from Monday for a four-day special sitting. After the delimitation, the number of seats in Lok Sabha seats will increase up to 850, of which 815 will be from states and 35 from Union territories.
Also Read: The population politics behind the 1976 freeze on number of Lok Sabha seats
What is Article 117 (3)?
Article 117 of the Constitution deals with the special provisions relating to Financial Bills.
According to Bar and Bench, Article 117 (3) pertains to a bill that “if enacted and brought into operation, would involve expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India”.
Such bills cannot be passed by either House unless the President has recommended its consideration, the publication further said.
Also Read: 50% more seats, bigger state assemblies: Five changes in the new delimitation bills
Inside the delimitation bills
Each state’s share of Lok Sabha seats has been based on the 1971 census since 1976. Under the new bills, the state's Lok Sabha seat share will increase by 50%, which leaves the 1971 base in place.
For every state, constituency boundaries will be redrawn using the latest available Census figures when the amendment comes into effect.
Currently, constituency boundaries are based on the 2001 Census. Since the 2027 Census is still underway, the 2011 Census is likely to be the basis for redrawing constituency boundaries if the amendment comes into force and the delimitation process begins.
Also Read: INDIA bloc races to consolidate Opposition against delimitation bill, may appeal to DMK
Both the seat numbers and the boundaries then stay in place until 2051. The existing freeze was due to end with the first census after 2026.
Deep Dive
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poorva Joshi is a Senior Content Producer with nearly five years of experience in journalism. She covers Indian politics and geopolitics, with a focus on diplomatic relations, trade negotiations, and economic policy between countries. She has previously worked at India Today, CNN-News18 and India TV. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major national and international developments, including the Air India plane crash, the Pahalgam terror attack, India–US trade tensions, tensions in the Middle East, high-profile crime stories in India, multiple state Assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She spearheaded the Bihar Assembly elections live blog, which drew over one million users to the Hindustan Times website. Her reporting on India–US tariff and trade tensions has consistently driven strong readership and engagement for the platform. In addition to reporting, she has spent a significant part of her career leading newsroom shifts, ideating stories, editing and fine-tuning copies, and seeing coverage through from planning to publication, alongside writing original articles. At HT, she received the Insta Award for being the top contributor to the HT News Team in November.