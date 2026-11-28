A three-member team of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), accompanied by Assam police, searched the house of a 22-year-old man in Assam’s Sribhumi district for more than eight hours on Friday over his alleged links with Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), officials confirmed on Saturday. Ramkrishnanagar CDSP Anshul Sharma said the ATS team was examining and documenting the materials seized from the house. (HT Photo) more

The man, Saharul, a resident of Tongibari village under Sribhumi’s Ratabari police station, was arrested by the Gujarat ATS in Vadodara on Thursday night.

The agency alleged that he was in contact with a Pakistan-based JeM handler and was planning to target the Vadodara Air Force station. It claimed to have recovered an AK-47-type assault rifle, two empty magazines, 23 live cartridges, a JeM flag, two mobile phones and around ₹20,000 in cash.

The ATS also claimed that photographs and videos of the Air Force station and other installations were found on his mobile phones. The agency has identified the alleged handler as Mufti Rafiq, alias Ibn Abdullah.

Ramkrishnanagar CDSP Anshul Sharma said the ATS team was examining and documenting the materials seized from the house.

“The search was conducted on the basis of a case registered in Gujarat, and Assam Police assisted the team as per procedure,” he told the media, adding that a preliminary examination had provided the ATS team with some important leads in the case.

The search of Saharul’s house in Tongibari village began on Friday evening and continued until late at night, according to Sribhumi police officials.

A senior official at Ratabari police station told HT on Saturday morning that the Gujarat ATS had informed local authorities before arriving in the area on Friday.

Police said that the ATS team questioned Saharul’s father, Kabir Uddin (46), for several hours before releasing him.

“The ATS informed us before coming here. They took the father for questioning and released him after a few hours. There is no case registered at Ratabari police station. The search was conducted in connection with a case registered in Vadodara,” an officer said.

Officers also clarified that the house had not been sealed, contrary to reports published on some local online platforms following the ATS visit. They added that no separate case was registered at Ratabari police station in connection with the allegations against Saharul.

Kabir Uddin said he had lodged a missing-person complaint at Ratabari police station on November 26 after the family failed to trace Saharul for several days. Police, however, did not share further details of the complaint.

Assam Police Special DGP (Special Branch) Hiren Nath said on Friday that the complaint stated Saharul had been missing from home since the afternoon of November 20.

Nath also said Saharul had studied at a seminary in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh, for around one-and-a-half months before returning without completing his studies.

Family members, however, said Saharul left home on November 22, telling them that he was going to meet a friend in Nilambazar, in Sribhumi district. He did not return for several days and could not be reached on his mobile phone.

Police said they were verifying the discrepancy between the dates as the Gujarat ATS continued its investigation.

Meanwhile, local police indicated that a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) could visit the area in connection with the investigation. However, Assam Police has not officially confirmed this.

Assam police officials said on Saturday that the seizure of documents from Saharul’s residence had widened the investigation and that the state police were ready to assist the Gujarat ATS in further investigation.