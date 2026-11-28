New Delhi, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday paid a glowing tribute to outgoing Supreme Court judge Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, saying that his cheerful disposition, warmth and sense of humour enriched the institution beyond his judicial contributions. CJI lauds outgoing SC judge S C Sharma's judicial contributions, warmth and wit more

Speaking at the ceremonial bench proceedings, the CJI said a judge's contribution to an institution was reflected not merely in the judgments delivered or positions held, but also in the temperament brought to the Bench, relationships built with colleagues and warmth extended to everyone in institutional life.

The ceremonial bench comprised the CJI and Justices Sharma, Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

"The contribution of a judge to an institution is not always captured by the judgments they write or the office they occupy. It is equally reflected in the temperament they bring to the bench. The relationship they build with colleagues and the warmth they bring to everyone in institutional life," the CJI said.

Describing Justice Sharma as a judge of "considerable experience and learning" with a lively disposition and a wonderful sense of humour, the CJI said he admired his ability to remain cheerful despite the demands of judicial work.

Tracing his journey, the CJI recalled that Justice Sharma was designated a senior advocate at 42, a rare distinction, and was elevated to the Madhya Pradesh High Court in January 2008.

The CJI also referred to Justice Sharma's tenure as the Acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court and then as Chief Justice of the Telangana and Delhi High Courts.

The CJI highlighted Justice Sharma's work in the Delhi High Court on the implementation of statutory protections for persons with disabilities, where he stressed that the promise of equality must translate into meaningful opportunities.

He also cited the Ashok Agarwal case, in which the court emphasised effective safeguards against manual scavenging.

These decisions, the CJI said, reflect the recognition that "the true worth of legal protections lies in their implementation."

Justice Sharma thanked the CJI, fellow judges, bar leaders, the registry and his staff, including law clerks.

Recalling that he joined the bar at Jabalpur 42 years ago as a first-generation lawyer, he said, "The bar at Jabalpur gave me a place and a chance to prove myself. The bench gave me a purpose."

He said his career across the Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Delhi High Courts had given him many memories and friendships, and called his service in the Supreme Court "the greatest privilege of life".

Justice Sharma hoped the institution would "continue to uphold the majesty of law, protect the rights of citizens and strengthen the faith of the people in the administration of justice".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the court would miss two things: Justice Sharma's smile and his habit of saying "I'm so sorry" to the losing party when dismissing a special leave petition.

Supreme Court Bar Association president Pradeep Rai described Justice Sharma as known for his smile, humility and willingness to encourage young lawyers. Recalling his time in Indore, he said the judge had been particularly considerate towards the poor. On behalf of the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association , a representative thanked him for standing by the bar and AORs.

Born on November 30, 1961 in Bhopal, Justice Sharma initially practised in constitutional, service, civil and criminal matters before the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur.

He was appointed additional central government counsel on May 28, 1993 and was appointed a senior panel counsel by the Government of India on June 28, 2004.

In 2003, at the age of 42, Justice Sharma was designated as a senior advocate by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

He was elevated as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 18, 2008 and was appointed as a permanent judge on January 15, 2010. He was transferred to the Karnataka High Court as a judge on December 31, 2020.

Justice Sharma was later appointed as Acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on August 31, 2021 and was elevated as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court on October 11 that year.

He was later transferred to the Delhi High Court as Chief Justice and took the oath of office on June 28, 2022.

Justice Sharma, who was elevated as a judge of the apex court on November 9, 2023 is slated to retire on November 29.

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