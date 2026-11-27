While the Lok Sabha will convene on November 30, the Rajya Sabha will convene on December 2. According to people aware of the details, all NDA lawmakers have been asked to be present in Parliament for the duration of the four-day session.

"The meeting is likely to take place at 9:30am, ahead of the Lok Sabha convening at 11 am. We have been informed that floor leaders and chief whips will attend the meeting," said a leader.

While the Lok Sabha will convene on November 30, the Rajya Sabha will convene on December 2. (Sansad TV File)

A meeting of the floor leaders and chief whips of all NDA partners is scheduled for Monday, ahead of Parliament convening for a special sitting.

The government has not shared the agenda for the special sitting. There are clear indications that it will take up the Constitutional amendment bill and the Delimitation bill for passage. Both bills are a precursor to the rollout of the 33% women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and State assemblies.

The Union Government is confident of securing a two-thirds majority required for the passage of the Constitution Amendment Bill. It has reached out to opposition parties such as the DMK, NCP(SP) and the Samajwadi Party to set aside political differences and support the bill.

In the 540-member Lok Sabha, there are three vacancies, and the government requires at least 360 votes for the bill's passage.