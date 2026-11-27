The Delhi Tourism Department (DTTDC) will take over the development of a heritage park near the Red Fort and Jama Masjid, turning it into a cultural showcase of Shahjahanabad, with spaces for heritage walks, cultural events and traditional cuisine. Located opposite the Parade Ground parking area, between Jama Masjid and the Red Fort, the park was developed by the erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation. (HT PHOTO/ Representative) more

The first phase of the project features Mughal-inspired red sandstone carvings, landscaped walkways, a baradari, public amenities and shopping counters.

A senior municipal official said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had proposed transferring the area, which is currently under its Horticulture department, to the Delhi Government’s Tourism Department.

"The Tourism Department has conveyed its approval. They will undertake the phase-2 expansion of the park over a three-acre area. This space will be used for holding cultural events, heritage walks, events regarding Shahjahanabad, musical and dance performances and exhibits," the official told HT.

Located opposite the Parade Ground parking area, between Jama Masjid and the Red Fort, the park was developed by the erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Spanning approximately 8,650 square meters, the space was inaugurated on March 20, 2022, by then-President Ram Nath Kovind. Its development incurred a cost of approximately ₹17.68 crore.

The area had earlier been plagued by large-scale encroachment. MCD transformed the space into a heritage park, drawing inspiration from Mughal-era architectural styles.

A key feature of the park is its Mughal-inspired architecture. Red sandstone, white marble, Dholpur stone, and Delhi quartzite have been used in its development. The site features an entrance plaza, a sunken sitting area, landscaped courts, a fountain, a stage, and, along with baradaris (pillared pavilions), chhatris (canopied structures), intricate stone jalis (latticework) and carved walls.

Additionally, the park includes an open-air theatre, a flower bed section and walking paths. A white marble statue of Charti Lal Goel, the first Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, is also installed within the park.

"The second phase of expansion will cover around three acres, but it could not take off for years. The tourism department will now take over the project. An agreement will be signed with DTTDC (tourism department) for which a proposal has been sent," the official added.

Following the historic Town Hall, this is the second property that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is handing over to the Tourism Department this year. Tourism Department has also managed Naini Lake in Model Town, which is also owned by the MCD.