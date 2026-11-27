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HT Morning News Brief November 27: Parliament special session with delimitation on agenda; Trump backs Jensen Huang and more
Today’s big headlines in 5 minutes: Your quick brief on politics, national and global events, entertainment, and sports.
Good morning, readers! Here are the top headlines from the day that you need to know - from politics and world news to sports and entertainment.
Special parliament session to focus on delimitation
A special session for the parliament is set to begin from November 30 onwards. The agenda is expected to focus on the delimitation bill.
This special session comes after April, where the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to raise the Lok Sabha ceiling to 850 and implement 33% reservation for women in time for the 2029 polls, was defeated by a united Opposition, which denied the government the required two-thirds majority in Parliament.
Deep Dive
This time, however, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managers believe they’re likely to be far closer to the magic figure or even reach it in the Lok Sabha, courtesy an unprecedented churn in the Opposition that has seen 20 lawmakers break away from the Trinamool Congress and join the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India, six lawmakers from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) join the Shiv Sena, and the Shiromani Akali Dal – with one Lok Sabha member – joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Full story here
Trump backs Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid spying row
US President Donald Trump has once again defended Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid growing scrutiny over national security concerns linked to the chipmaker's business ties to China. Trump said he did not consider Huang a security threat and had enough information to support his view.
“I think he's absolutely fine,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to AFP. “When I did speak to him, he is so happy to be going back. He calls it his second term,” the president also said, as per reports. Read the full story here.
Delhi’s air quality ‘poor’ as PM2.5 remains primary pollutant
Delhi’s air remained in the ‘poor’ category as the air quality index (AQI) was 220 at 8am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website said. The 24-hour average AQI was 224 on Thursday.
According to data from the CPCB, 13 of the 57 monitoring stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, while 27 were in the ‘poor’ category and 17 in the ‘moderate’ category. Delhi Technological University (DTU) recorded the highest AQI at 335, while Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium the lowest at 130.
The weather conditions continued to be unfavourable for the dispersal of pollutants. Read the full report here.
World Chess Championship: Now, Berlin with Rio variation too produces a draw in Game 3
The 2026 Fide World Chess Championship match between Javokhir Sindarov and Gukesh D saw its third consecutive draw on Thursday. This one, however, had the contest step up in intensity, lasting almost five hours and 60 moves.
For the first time in the match, Sindarov remained planted in his chair for the first hour, burning through time on his clock. It was an unlikely sight. Full report here
Amish Tripathi defends Sai Pallavi’s warrior Sita in Ramayana
Ever since Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana released in theatres earlier this month, it has received both praise and criticism. While viewers have lauded the film for its scale and visuals, many have criticised the depiction of Sita as a warrior, fighting asuras and practising swordplay.
This contrasts with her depiction in earlier adaptations of the epic. However, author Amish Tripathi, known for his mythological fiction novels, has now defended the film’s depiction of Sita.
In an interview with Screen, Amish said that various versions of the Ramayana exist, including three attributed to Valmiki. Amish said that in one of those versions, Valmiki also depicted Sita as a warrior who slayed Ravana herself. Read the full story here.