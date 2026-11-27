Ever since Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana released in theatres earlier this month, it has received both praise and criticism. While viewers have lauded the film for its scale and visuals, many have criticised the depiction of Sita as a warrior, fighting asuras and practising swordplay. This contrasts with her depiction in earlier adaptations of the epic. However, author Amish Tripathi, known for his mythological fiction novels, has now defended the film’s depiction of Sita. Sai Pallavi plays Sita in Ramayana.

Amish Tripathi defends Sai Pallavi's Sita In Ramayana, Sai Pallavi plays Sita. She is described as an expert in both shastras (weapons) and shaastras (books). In one sequence, she is shown training young girls in swordplay, while another shows her using a dagger to defend herself against asura soldiers.

In an interview with Screen, Amish said that various versions of the Ramayana exist, including three attributed to Valmiki. Amish said that in one of those versions, Valmiki also depicted Sita as a warrior who slayed Ravana herself. “Because we are not taught the Ramayana and the Mahabharata through our education system, we are not aware of all the versions. There is a version called the Adbhuta Ramayana, credited to Valmiki. He wrote three versions: the Valmiki Ramayana, the Adbhuta Ramayana, and the Ananda Ramayana. In Adbhuta Ramayana, the elder, more powerful Ravana was killed by Sita. She was a warrior in that version. It's not a new version. It's an ancient version credited to Valmiki.”

Amish rose to fame with his Meluha series of books, in which he adapted Lord Shiva’s tale into a historical fiction setting. His second novel series was inspired by the Ramayana, with the second book titled Sita: Warrior of Mithila.