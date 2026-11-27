Actor Indraneil Sengupta is making his first major international appearance with Netflix's Unaccustomed Earth, which also stars Freida Pinto, Siddharth, and Sarayu Blue. The actor recently opened up about working with his co-stars, revealing how Freida made him feel at home as he navigated his first major international production. Indraneil Sengupta plays Freida Pinto's husband in Unaccustomed Earth. more

Indraneil Sengupta on working with Freida Pinto Speaking to Hindustan Times in an exclusive conversation, Indraneil recalled how he connected with Freida even before reaching the US. The two had a couple of Zoom calls before he flew there. Once in New York, Freida, Indraneil and Adi, who plays his son Kaushik in the show, met for lunch to break the ice. They instantly hit it off.

Praising his co-star, Indraneil said, “The entire cast and crew were phenomenal. If I had to associate a song with my experience on this show, it would be I've Had the Time of My Life. Working with Freida Pinto was exceptional. We had a couple of Zoom calls before I flew to the US, where she was warm and encouraging. Once in New York, Freida, Adi and I had lunch to break the ice, and we instantly hit it off like a family.”

He added, “Freida is a wonderful actor and an even more wonderful human being. She was a major guiding force and support system for me as I navigated my first major international production. She made me feel at home. Also, performing alongside her was organic and fulfilling because she is such a responsive actor to feed off of. As for Siddharth, my character didn't share many direct scenes with his on screen; we spent great time together off set, hanging out for lunches and dinners.”