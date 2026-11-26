Besides speaking about marriage, Sharvari also talked about acting as a bride for the time and how that role turned into a very emotional moment for her family. Interestingly, Sharvaris older sister was getting married at the time the film was being shot. So when Sharvari was seen on screen as a bride, it brought a wave of emotions for Sharvaris mother.

Talking how her idea of love and marriage has evolved over the years, Sharvari shared the values she grew up with continue to influence how she looks at relationships. “I come from a very traditional family where love means marriage. When you fall in love with someone and are committed to that person, I think marriage is your end goal. And I believe in that as a person,” she said.

The actor is all set to embrace the role of a bride for the first time in Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya , opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Speaking to India Today, Sharvari opened up about what love and happy endings mean to her. She also revealed how her mother got emotional after seeing her dressed as a bride on screen.

Marriage has often been seen as the happy ending in Bollywood love stories. For actor Sharvari Wagh , however, this belief goes beyond the big screen. As she comes from a traditional family, for her, marriage is the next obvious step for a couple that is in love with each other.

“This is the first time I am playing a bride on screen. Interestingly, when we were shooting for this film, my elder sister was getting married, so we had just had a wedding in the family. When my mother saw me as a bride on screen, she became very emotional. One of her daughters had already left home after getting married, and seeing me like that, she just couldn't stop crying,” Sharvari recalled.

Sharvari also expressed her gratitude to director Sooraj Barjatya for the way he depicted her in the film. She said it was a special experience to see herself in such a stunning bridal look on screen.