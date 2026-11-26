A recent episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 10 sparked controversy over a comment Vijay Sethupathi made about a contestant. However, many on social media claimed that it was a veiled criticism of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and his Master co-star, C Joseph Vijay, and his governance. Now, in an interaction with Galatta Tamil, Vijay Sethupathi has opened up about his equation with CM Vijay and whether he harbors any political career himself. Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starred together in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. more

On CM Vijay When asked about CM Vijay, the Maharaja actor said, “I know Vijay sir primarily as an actor. I have worked with him. As far as politics is concerned, it is about the policies and plans they announce and how they intend to implement them. Beyond that, closely following and analysing politics isn't really my job. I have other work to do. Politics isn't about ambition; it's about service. I've said this many times. It's not about having ambitions to enter politics. It's about wanting to serve people. I do whatever I can within my capacity, and I believe that's enough. I have been providing free employment opportunities. So far, we've helped around two lakh people find jobs, free of charge."