In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, recalled a conversation with Tom Hanks, who couldn't stop gushing about Maharaja. She said, "I recently met Tom Hanks at one of the LACMA galas earlier this year, and he asked me which three movies he should follow from India. I told him to watch Maharaja, and then I saw him again a few weeks later on November 7 at the second LACMA art and film gala. The first thing he said to me was, 'I still can't get over that girl... what an incredible actor. I don't think I can do it; I would've killed the guy!"

Actor Vijay Sethupathi 's 2024 Tamil thriller Maharaja emerged as a critical and commercial success, earning praise for its gripping storyline and performances. While Vijay and Anurag Kashyap impressed audiences with their performances, newcomer Sachana Namidass also won acclaim for her role, which earned her her first National Award. Now, even Hollywood star Tom Hanks has been left impressed by her performance in the film.

Sachana essayed the role of Jothi, Maharaja's (Vijay Sethupathi) daughter, in the film. Her performance received critical acclaim and earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

In the same conversation, Vijay Sethupathi spoke about the Hollywood remake of Maharaja and said, "Baththa is beloved, and I love the film. Maharaja is going to be remade in Hollywood, and now I'm here to present an International Emmy Award. I told my producer that I'd love to play a role in the Hollywood remake of Maharaja. If they offer me a role, I’d gladly do it. Every day starts like a normal day, but we don't know how it is going to end up. I had so many surprises this year!"

The film is also set for two major developments. Maharaja 2 is in development, with Vijay Sethupathi confirming that director Nithilan Saminathan has narrated the sequel's story to him. The actor praised the filmmaker's writing and described the story as beautiful. Meanwhile, the film is also heading to Hollywood for an English-language remake. Producer Sudhan Sundaram confirmed that a Hollywood agency had acquired the remake rights following the film's strong performance in China and on streaming platforms.