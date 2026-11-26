“I did almost fall out of the bed, and that is the same bed that Rob and Kristen auditioned for the first time and did their kissing scene. It was kind of bizarre. He fell out of the bed when he did the audition and landed on the floor, so it was kind of cool.”

Pattinson rose to global fame as Edward Cullen, a vampire who falls for a human in Kristen Stewart's Bella in the 2008 movie. “I almost fell out of my bed. I just didn't think they were going to choose him because of The Batman and he's so famous, and they like to get the unknown,” Hardwicke said on The Kyle Buchanan Show.

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke, who chose Robert Pattinson early in his career to play a vampire in the film, says she almost fell out of her bed when she heard he was the new James Bond.

The Twilight saga The 2008 movie, based on the book series of the same name by Stephenie Meyer, spawned a five-film franchise that ended in 2012. Hardwicke, however, only directed the first part.

Looking back at her decision to choose a relatively unknown Pattinson as Edward, the filmmaker said the actor is "intense and interesting and has got a lot of stuff going on in there. He's weird, and he's original. He does not fit the mould. He's not afraid to say crazy shit; that's what I love about it."

After Twilight, Pattinson went on to do a series of Indie roles before landing the lead part in Batman and now James Bond.