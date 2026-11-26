Andy Taylor, the original guitarist of British pop band Duran Duran, has died at the age of 65. The musician, who helped shape some of the group's biggest hits, including “Rio”, “Hungry Like the Wolf” and “The Reflex”, was also part of the band's rise to international fame during the early years of MTV. Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor dies at 65 after battling stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper, File) (AP Photo/Jim Cooper) more

His death was confirmed by his family and bandmates in a statement shared on Duran Duran's social media accounts and official website. Remembering his contribution, the band described him as someone who brought an unmistakable energy to their music.

“From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music,” the band wrote. They added that his guitar playing helped take their songs around the world.

Andy Taylor revealed his cancer diagnosis at Rock Hall induction Taylor had revealed in November 2022 that he was living with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. He shared the news in a letter read during Duran Duran's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an event he could not attend because of his health.

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In the letter, he thanked his bandmates and reflected on their journey together. “You can dream about what happened to us but to experience it, on one's own terms, as mates, was beyond incredible,” he wrote.

Duran Duran became one of the defining bands of the 1980s, combining new wave music with electronic sounds, striking fashion and music videos that received heavy rotation on MTV. Their 1982 album Rio helped establish their popularity in the US and UK, while tracks such as “Save a Prayer”, “Girls on Film” and “The Wild Boys” added to their success.

Speaking to The Daily Beast in 2012, singer Simon Le Bon credited the band's videos for helping them reach a worldwide audience. Taylor also acknowledged MTV's role, saying, “I don't think we could have done it without MTV.”

Taylor's journey with Duran Duran included two exits Taylor joined the group after John Taylor and Nick Rhodes formed it in Birmingham in 1978. He later became part of the band's original five-member lineup alongside Le Bon and drummer Roger Taylor.

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However, his time with the group was not without difficulties. He left in 1986 after the early recording sessions for Notorious and remained away for several years before returning in 2004 for the album Astronaut. He later opted out of the band's 2007 release Red Carpet Massacre.

Beyond Duran Duran, Taylor was part of the supergroup Power Station, which also featured Robert Palmer. He released his solo album Man's a Wolf to Man in 2023.

Taylor is survived by his wife Tracey, their four children and grandson Albie. His family remembered him as a devoted husband and father, adding: “For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first.”