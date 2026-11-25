"If we had gone (for Oscars), it would have been great, of course, why wouldn't it be? But there are no hard feelings about it," she said.

Each year, the Film Federation of India sends one film to represent the country in the International Feature Film category at the Oscars. "Any win is a big win for us, it is not about which film gets selected, it's not a race. Gondhal is an incredible film, I've watched it myself. It is a Marathi film and I'm very very proud of it as well. It's a great film; it has a lot to say to the world. And it's superb that film has gone ahead," Sharvari told PTI in an interview.

Actor Sharvari says she is not sad that her film Main Vaapas Aaunga did not make the cut to be selected as India's official entry for the Oscars. The romantic drama, directed by Imtiaz Ali, was among the top contenders for India's official Oscar entry and eventually lost out to Marathi film Gondhal.

Sharvari recalled the journey Main Vaapas Aaunga had in theatres before emerging as a sleeper hit of 2026, and said the movie created a "certain trend" in the industry.

The film had a slow start in its opening week but positive reviews and strong word of mouth helped it grow at the box office, where it has grossed ₹99.39 crore, as per Sacnilk, a trade tracking website.

‘Love of the audience is much bigger’ "The way it started unfortunately wasn't the best, there were times when people didn't think that it was a film that was supposed to come in the theatres, and that film came through. And it had a lot of courage. I think it was Imtiaz sir's vision. I think the audiences really showed, and they gave us so much love. So, it's okay if we didn't go to the Oscars. I think the love of the audience is much bigger than anything else," she said.

Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, and Vedang Raina in lead roles, the film is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. It follows a young man, Keenu (Raina) who falls in love with Jiya (Sharvari) in the pre-Partition era-a story that unfolds across two timelines, with Shah essaying the older version of Raina's character and Dosanjh playing his grandson.

Sharvari on Yeh Prem Mol Liya Sharvari is currently looking forward to the release of her film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya. She stars opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She plays Purva, a woman who has a clear point of view and is unwilling to compromise on her responsibilities towards her family.

For the 29-year-old actor, playing Purva meant balancing the emotional sensitivity that has been a defining feature of the women in Barjatya's films with a contemporary woman who expresses her opinions, which was fun in Yeh Prem Mol Liya.