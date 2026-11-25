Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Maatrubhumi. Apart from the film's trailer, fans got a sneak peek at it through its song Madirapan. Recently, choreographer Mudassar Khan shared some behind-the-scenes details about choreographing Salman for the song. He praised the actor's dedication to the film and revealed that he even rehearsed for the song, something he doesn't usually do. Choreographer Mudassar Khan shared behind-the-scenes details about choreographing Salman Khan for Madirapan song. more

'Salman surprised everyone by arriving on set at 10 am' Speaking to Variety India, Mudassar shared that Salman was particular about the way the song was shot. He also admitted that he was surprised to see the actor arrive on set at 10 am, just like the rest of the crew, for the song sequence.

Talking about Salman's hands-on approach during the shoot, he said, "He supported us tremendously throughout the shoot. He literally surprised everyone by arriving on set at 10 am. We were walking in at 10, and he was walking in at the same time. He was extremely dedicated throughout the four to five days of shooting. He kept checking how things were progressing and making sure everything was in place. I was impressed by how hard-working he is, as always, but with this song, he was especially hands-on."