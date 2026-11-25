Now, he appears to have deleted his Instagram account too. His page @almostyash now flashes the error message: 'Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.'

In one of his recent YouTube videos, comedian Yash Maheshwari made derogatory remarks about Bihari women and the sindoor tradition observed during Chhath Puja. Little did he know that his remarks would create an uproar online and eventually lead him to apologise for it.

Who is Yash Maheshwari? Yash Maheshwari is a known face in the world of comedy gigs. He is a Jaipur-born, Delhi-based stand-up comedian and content creator who is known for his edgy, unfiltered stand-up comedy and crowd work. Since Yash hails from Jaipur, he quite often incorporates his Rajasthani roots and upbringing into his stand-up shows. In 2022, he relocated to Delhi, where his horizons broadened, and he tapped into a larger audience within the city's active comedy circuit.

Maheshwari has been performing as a comedian for over nine years. Along the way, he has opened for veteran comedians like Atul Khatri and shared stages with Biswa Kalyan Rath. Apart from performing at shows, Yash also has a YouTube channel where he features his stand-up routines, including Morally Questionable Standup Comedy, which has now caught the audience's attention.

Why is Yash Maheshwari in the news? The controversy blew up when a clip from one of Yash's stand-up performances, titled Morally Questionable Standup Comedy, went viral online. In the video, Yash made some derogatory remarks about Bihari women and the long streak of sindoor traditionally worn by them during Chhath Puja. Not just that, the comedian also took a dig at the domestic lives of these women, which did not go down well with netizens.

It did not take long for the video to make rounds online, with people slamming Yash for his insensitive comments and the way he portrayed Bihari women. Apart from the audience, BJP leader and activist Ritu Jaiswal also reacted to the remarks and demanded that an FIR be lodged against Yash.

Yash Maheshwari makes a public apology After the matter escalated, Yash shared an apology video on his official YouTube channel with the caption:

"Public apology to all the people of Bihar."

He went on to say, “Recently abhi ek video dala tha maine jaha pe kuch Bihar ke cultural cheezon ke baare mein baat kar raha tha which I think I shouldn’t do it. And I completely stand by it and I apologise ki mereko is tarah se ye baat nahi karni chahiye thi.”

Lastly, Yash accepted his mistake and said, "I was 100% wrong on my part."