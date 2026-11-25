Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar made his Hindi film debut with the 2010 comedy Tere Bin Laden. The actor recently revisited the challenges of shooting the film, recalling how the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks took place when only two to three days of filming were left. Being a Pakistani actor working in India at the time, he was advised by people close to him to return home. Ali Zafar spoke about how his Bollywood debut Tere Bin Laden struggled after 26/11 attacks. more

'Everyone told me to come back' Speaking on Waseem Abbas' podcast, Ali recalled that choosing Tere Bin Laden for his debut was a daring decision in itself, given its subject and title. The situation became even more difficult after the 26/11 attack towards the end of the shoot.

He said, "Woh jab shoot hui, it was quite a daring subject to do. Being a Pakistani, working in India and the first film called Tere Bin Laden (laughs), jab mein shoot kar raha tha, incident ho gaya 26/11 ka (When we were shooting it, an incident took place. The 26/11 attacks happened), aur humare shoot ke 2-3 din reh gaye the (and we had just 2-3 days of shooting left). Sabne kaha wapas aa jao (everyone told me to come back), but meri bhi conviction thi ki mujhe yeh project khatam karna hai (but I was also convinced that I had to complete this project)."

'The makers looked for distributors for two years' Ali eventually completed the remaining portions of the film. However, the film's journey to the big screen was far from over. According to the actor, the makers spent nearly two years looking for distributors while also working on the edit and other aspects of post-production.

He said, "Phir humaare baaki ka shoot Hyderabad Film City mein khatam kar ke vaapas lauta (Then we completed the remaining shoot at Hyderabad Film City and returned). Do saal woh film distributors dhoond rahe the, edit kar rahe the wagera (For two years, they were looking for distributors and working on the edit and other post-production processes). Finally, jab woh 2010 mein release hui (when it was finally released in 2010), there was critical acclaim."