On Tuesday, Anupam took to Instagram to share a video message after watching the film. Calling it “outstanding”, he praised Sooraj's storytelling and said, “It's such a progressive film. It's a film that every Indian and foreigner should watch. It's more progressive than any of the West films or European films. It educates you and entertains you, and it makes your eyes moist and makes you laugh. It's a magical film.”

Actor Anupam Kher has heaped praise on Sooraj Barjatya 's upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, calling it one of the finest films he has seen and describing it as more progressive than Western and European cinema. The actor, who plays an integral role in the romantic family drama, also urged audiences in India and abroad to watch the film, while hailing Sooraj as a “magician”.

He went on to praise the filmmaker and Himesh Reshammiya's music in the film, calling it one of the finest films he had seen. Anupam added, “I am very moved and touched after watching this film.”

Sharing the video, the actor also penned a heartfelt note for Sooraj. He wrote, “Sooraj, what a film you have made! Sooraj Barjatya is among those people who still firmly believe that goodness always works. And over all these years, that belief of his has not changed one bit. Perhaps that is because Suraj practises that goodness in his own life.”

Anupam also revealed that his mother had watched the film and given it a perfect score of 100 out of 100. Recalling how Sooraj felt shy about receiving praise, the actor said he insisted that the filmmaker stand beside him for the video. He concluded his note by praising the film's message about women's freedom to make their own life choices. He wrote, “What a wonderful film! It conveys such an important message for today's times. I haven't seen a more beautiful example in a film in a long time of what it means for women to have the freedom to make their own life choices. And Suraj puts this message across so effortlessly that you find yourself laughing, your eyes well up, and the message finds a place in your heart.”