On Tuesday, Tanishaa took to X (formerly Twitter) and admitted that she had watched Ramayana late. She went on to praise Yash and Ranbir Kapoor's performances but expressed her disappointment with Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita. She wrote, "Watching #Ramayana late but finally! Here’s my take! I just have to say the media is soooo misleading. It is all Ram! #RanbirKapoor is outstanding. I thought after I loved him in Animal I might not connect him with lord Ram. But OMG! He’s perfect!"

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is enjoying a dream run at the box office. Even before its release, the film faced criticism over its casting, with many calling Ranbir Kapoor a miscast as Lord Rama. However, the film has managed to change that perception among several viewers. Now, actor Tanishaa Mukerji , Kajol's sister, has shared her review of the film, revealing that she felt Sai Pallavi was miscast as Sita.

Explaining why she felt Sai was miscast as Sita, Tanishaa said, “Also, #saipallavi I’m sure is a great actor, but unfortunately for me, completely miscast as #sita! She disconnects me completely from the visuals! And the visual storytelling and acting are all fantastic! #Yash as Ravan is superb! He has surpassed all expectations, proving he takes his role to perfection! Both lord Ram and Ravan are played by actors who have embodied their roles to perfection! Ravan is A good match for Ram! A must-watch!”

Sai Pallavi as Sita Sai Pallavi's casting as Sita in Ramayana had sparked debate even before the film's release. While many hailed the decision as a perfect choice, others suggested alternative actors they felt would have been better suited to the role. Following the film's release, Pallavi's portrayal of Sita as a warrior who takes on demons also drew criticism, with some questioning the creative interpretation of the character.

Amid the debate, her OM co-star Dhanush came out in her defence, praising both her casting and her devotion to the character at the pre-release event of their film. Addressing the criticism surrounding her portrayal of Sita, he said, "There is so much noise around her portrayal of Sita. I don't understand it. Even during shot breaks, she would be praying constantly. She is someone with such profound devotion to God, someone with such a pure heart. She looks so beautiful, and she is a great performer.”