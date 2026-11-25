Actor Nithya Menen might be a National Award winner for her role in Thiruchitrambalam, but she feels uncomfortable with visibility. The actor has been quite vocal in recent years about the importance of self-care, setting boundaries at work, processing difficult emotions and more. On a podcast recently, she spoke about her discomfort and said she is working to understand why she has felt that way since childhood. Nithya Menen says it would've been more comfortable to be a yoga teacher. more

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Nithya Menen’s discomfort with visibility On Gobinath’s podcast, Nithya spoke about how her path in life and her learning have been through cinema. When asked why she did not choose anything else, she replied, “Because that would have been more comfortable. When I think about it today, it would’ve been more comfortable. It would be more like being a yoga teacher. I would be in a comfortable environment. But sometimes, I feel that the point is to be challenged. And I have to be challenged to learn certain things. For example, being very public, I am not comfortable with being very visible.”

She stated that this discomfort isn’t new for her. She has been that way since childhood. “From when I was a baby, they used to tell me that when people stared at me, I would ask them to go away. I was shy. So, the visibility makes me uncomfortable. So, it’s a challenge. What is making me uncomfortable? Why is it like that? Finally, it comes down to something very internal. You have to get over that. As to what it is, it’s very personal. It’s about self-worth, self-judgment…something like that,” said Nithya.