Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Michael B Jordan acknowledges Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for Sinners
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award has international honours this year for Taylor Swift, James Cameron and Jessie Buckley too.
The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) announced awards on Friday to celebrate excellence in cinema, including international honours. Even as many wondered whether any of the international stars mentioned in the list knew they had received an award, Michael B Jordan, who received one for his dual role in Sinners, acknowledged it.
Michael B Jordan thanks DPIFF for award
On his Instagram Stories, Michael reposted a DPIFF post announcing that he had won the Best Actor in an International Feature Film award for Sinners. He re-shared it, thanking the festival for the award with a sparkle emoji and exclamation marks. The festival’s social media page re-posted his Stories with a heart emoji.
Ryan Coogler’s Sinners was a massive box-office success and received critical acclaim. It made $379.7 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Michael played dual roles as the ‘Smokestack Twins’ Elijah and Elias. He won the Oscar and Actor Awards for his dual roles and was nominated for BAFTA and Critics’ Choice. The horror film also starred Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, Li Jun Li and Delroy Lindo.
International names on DPIFF list
James Cameron also received the Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema Award, while Taylor Swift was named International Artist of the Year. Avatar: Fire and Ash was chosen as the Best International Feature Film, and Paul Thomas as Best Director in an International Feature Film for One Battle After Another. Apart from Michael, who won Best Actor, Jessie Buckley won Best Actress in an International Feature Film for Hamnet.
The DPIFF is a privately organised annual film festival and awards event held in Mumbai. It differs from the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in cinema, awarded by the Government of India and presented annually at the National Film Awards. Anant Nag is the latest recipient of the award for the year 2024.
Michael B Jordan’s recent work
After Sinners, Michael voiced a character in Nathan Greno’s animated film Swapped. He voiced Ollie, a Pookoo, a small brown two-toed sloth-like creature. The actor is now directing, co-producing and starring in The Thomas Crown Affair. It is the third remake of the 1968 film, which originally starred Steve McQueen, with Pierce Brosnan in the 1999 remake. He will also star in Joseph Kosinski’s Miami Vice '85 with Austin Butler as his co-star. The Thomas Crown Affair will hit screens in 2027, and Miami Vice '85 will be released in 2028.