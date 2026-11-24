Karan added that female superstars should have the same freedom to set work-related boundaries as their male counterparts. He pointed out that producers choose to work with actors such as Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar because they admire their work and respect their achievements.

Drawing a parallel between Akshay Kumar’s disciplined work schedule and the debate around working hours in the film industry, Karan said female actors should be given the same respect and flexibility as their male counterparts. According to a report in Screen, he backed Deepika Padukone’s stance on working hours, saying, “That's why I also respect someone like Deepika Padukone's decision. When she says something like this, I don't know why it's made into such a big deal. It's her right. She's earned that right. She's a hardworking woman. She's a mother, she's a wife, she's a professional, and she has a personal life. Why can't she ask for it when you ask for it? There is sometimes this gender disparity that happens, and it's not fair.”

Karan Johar dismissed the rumours surrounding Akshay Kumar’s famous early-morning routine, instead praising the actor’s discipline and dedication to his work. Recalling his experience of working with Akshay, Karan said, “When I did my first film with Akshay, there was always talks making the rounds that Akshay Kumar does this, Akshay Kumar does that. Firstly, I've never seen a man work this hard. He has meetings at 5:00 a.m. He knows his script by heart, and he's always supportive of the director and very cognizant of the producer. And he's the only superstar that gives a chance to a debut director, and that's one thing that he doesn't get enough credit for.”

The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 will see actors Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan grace the couch. During the show, Karan Johar praised Akshay’s disciplined approach to work, backed Deepika Padukone ’s demand for an eight-hour shift and questioned why the issue had become such a talking point.

Akshay agreed with Karan’s perspective, backing the eight-hour shift model for actors. He said disciplined, time-bound shoots benefit everyone on set without compromising the creative output.

The duo also drew parallels with international filmmaking standards, noting how major Hollywood productions, from Tom Cruise’s action films to Christopher Nolan’s large-scale projects, operate on tightly planned shooting schedules. The full episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 will stream this Wednesday at 7 pm on JioHotstar.

About Deepika Padukone’s eight-hour shift demand In 2025, reports suggested that Deepika exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit after a dispute with the makers over working hours. She reportedly sought an eight-hour work shift, but the makers were unable to accommodate her request. She was subsequently confirmed to be out of the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD as well.

Deepika later broke her silence on the eight-hour work shift debate in an interview with CNBC-TV18 in October 2025. Defending her demand, she pointed out that several male superstars in the industry had followed eight-hour shifts for years without facing similar scrutiny. She said that being a woman should not make her request seem pushy. Deepika received support from several Bollywood actors, including Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia and Alia Bhatt.