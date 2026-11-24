Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
Karan Johar defends Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, says female stars deserve equal rights
On Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar praised Akshay Kumar’s discipline and supported Deepika Padukone’s right to request an eight-hour workday.
The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 will see actors Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan grace the couch. During the show, Karan Johar praised Akshay’s disciplined approach to work, backed Deepika Padukone’s demand for an eight-hour shift and questioned why the issue had become such a talking point.
Karan Johar praises Akshay Kumar
Karan Johar dismissed the rumours surrounding Akshay Kumar’s famous early-morning routine, instead praising the actor’s discipline and dedication to his work. Recalling his experience of working with Akshay, Karan said, “When I did my first film with Akshay, there was always talks making the rounds that Akshay Kumar does this, Akshay Kumar does that. Firstly, I've never seen a man work this hard. He has meetings at 5:00 a.m. He knows his script by heart, and he's always supportive of the director and very cognizant of the producer. And he's the only superstar that gives a chance to a debut director, and that's one thing that he doesn't get enough credit for.”
Karan Johar backs Deepika Padukone
Drawing a parallel between Akshay Kumar’s disciplined work schedule and the debate around working hours in the film industry, Karan said female actors should be given the same respect and flexibility as their male counterparts. According to a report in Screen, he backed Deepika Padukone’s stance on working hours, saying, “That's why I also respect someone like Deepika Padukone's decision. When she says something like this, I don't know why it's made into such a big deal. It's her right. She's earned that right. She's a hardworking woman. She's a mother, she's a wife, she's a professional, and she has a personal life. Why can't she ask for it when you ask for it? There is sometimes this gender disparity that happens, and it's not fair.”
Karan added that female superstars should have the same freedom to set work-related boundaries as their male counterparts. He pointed out that producers choose to work with actors such as Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar because they admire their work and respect their achievements.
Akshay agreed with Karan’s perspective, backing the eight-hour shift model for actors. He said disciplined, time-bound shoots benefit everyone on set without compromising the creative output.
The duo also drew parallels with international filmmaking standards, noting how major Hollywood productions, from Tom Cruise’s action films to Christopher Nolan’s large-scale projects, operate on tightly planned shooting schedules. The full episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 will stream this Wednesday at 7 pm on JioHotstar.
About Deepika Padukone’s eight-hour shift demand
In 2025, reports suggested that Deepika exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit after a dispute with the makers over working hours. She reportedly sought an eight-hour work shift, but the makers were unable to accommodate her request. She was subsequently confirmed to be out of the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD as well.
Deepika later broke her silence on the eight-hour work shift debate in an interview with CNBC-TV18 in October 2025. Defending her demand, she pointed out that several male superstars in the industry had followed eight-hour shifts for years without facing similar scrutiny. She said that being a woman should not make her request seem pushy. Deepika received support from several Bollywood actors, including Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia and Alia Bhatt.
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