Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan are all set to share the Koffee couch, and their combination promises plenty of laughs. The upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9 brings together the Bollywood star and the actor-politician, with a promo showing them trading jokes, sharing old memories and even breaking into a dance. From Ravi Kishan’s viral hook step to Akshay’s cheeky one-liners, the two bring plenty of energy to the show. Akshay Kumar picks Ravi Kishan for Koffee with Karan 9; duo’s banter and viral dance move make the promo a laugh riot. more

Ravi Kishan teaches Akshay Kumar his viral hook step In the promo, host Karan Johar reveals that the unusual pairing was actually Akshay’s idea. While the two may seem like an unexpected combination, they go back a long way and have worked together in films. Their easy camaraderie is evident as the conversation quickly turns into a series of funny exchanges.

One of the highlights of the promo is Ravi teaching Akshay his now-viral hook step. The actors turn the Koffee couch into a dance floor as Akshay attempts to pick up the move. The fun continues with Ravi embracing his self-proclaimed title of ‘Bihar ka Brad Pitt’ and looking back at his journey in the film industry. He also speaks about how he crawled his way to success.

Akshay, meanwhile, brings his trademark humour to the Rapid Fire round. When asked whether he would choose a year without sex or a year without working out, the actor comes back with a witty response: “Isn't sex the best workout?”