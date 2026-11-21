Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.
Akshay Kumar makes a cheeky joke as Ravi Kishan brings his viral hook step to Koffee with Karan 9 promo
The upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9 brings together the Bollywood star and the actor-politician for the very first time.,
Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan are all set to share the Koffee couch, and their combination promises plenty of laughs. The upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9 brings together the Bollywood star and the actor-politician, with a promo showing them trading jokes, sharing old memories and even breaking into a dance. From Ravi Kishan’s viral hook step to Akshay’s cheeky one-liners, the two bring plenty of energy to the show.
Ravi Kishan teaches Akshay Kumar his viral hook step
In the promo, host Karan Johar reveals that the unusual pairing was actually Akshay’s idea. While the two may seem like an unexpected combination, they go back a long way and have worked together in films. Their easy camaraderie is evident as the conversation quickly turns into a series of funny exchanges.
One of the highlights of the promo is Ravi teaching Akshay his now-viral hook step. The actors turn the Koffee couch into a dance floor as Akshay attempts to pick up the move. The fun continues with Ravi embracing his self-proclaimed title of ‘Bihar ka Brad Pitt’ and looking back at his journey in the film industry. He also speaks about how he crawled his way to success.
Akshay, meanwhile, brings his trademark humour to the Rapid Fire round. When asked whether he would choose a year without sex or a year without working out, the actor comes back with a witty response: “Isn't sex the best workout?”
Akshay Kumar previous seasons
Akshay Kumar has appeared on Koffee with Karan four times so far. He first featured on the show in Season 4 in 2014, followed by appearances with wife Twinkle Khanna in Season 5 (2016), Ranveer Singh in Season 6 (2018) and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Season 7 (2022). This season marks Akshay's fifth appearance and Ravi's first.
When and where to watch Koffee with Karan 9
The new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9 will stream this Wednesday at 7 PM on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. This season opened with Salman Khan as a solo guest with Karisma Kapoor making special appearance. It was followed by Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Birla-Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.
It is being reported that Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen, Farah Khan with Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina, Vedang Raina with Sharvari, Aneet Padda with Ahaan Panday and a few more guests are to be expected this season. The finale will reportedly have Shah Rukh Khan.
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