When the song was released in Hyderabad on Friday, Rashmika remarked that it scared her to touch upon something so iconic. “I got really scared when Rawi sir told me we were going to recreate the Osey Ramulamma song. It’s such an iconic song from an iconic film,” she said, adding, “It’s a massive responsibility to recreate something like that. Of course, we can’t match the original, but we are grateful we have done it justice.”

Think of veteran actor Vijayashanthi , and it's most likely that the song Osey Ramulamma begins playing in your head. The 1997 film and her titular role in Dasari Narayana Rao's film remain among the most memorable in her career. 29 years later, Rawindra Pulle recreated the song for Rashmika Mandanna in Mysaa. The original singer-composer Vandemataram Srinivas has also returned to helm it.

She also thanked the original singer-composer, “Srinivas sir, we were able to get you on board, so I was like, thank God. We are very happy. Thank you so much for taking the time out and doing this for us.” Rashmika then sent her love to Vijayashanthi and hoped that she would have her blessings too, “Biggest love to Vijayshanthi ma’am. We would’ve been very happy if you were here today. We know you’re very busy. This is our little tribute to you. I hope you are happy with the song.”

The actor signed off, hoping the audience would give the recreation even a little love compared to the original. Rashmika also wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Some songs are just timeless, and Osey Ramulamma is one of themmmm! The strength, the courage and the fire that Ramulamma stands for is something so special. Vijayashanti ma'am gave us a woman who stood for courage, strength and standing up for what's right..And Vandemataram Srinivas garu is singing it again after 25 years.. just makes it all the more beautiful! This is a BIG one for us.”