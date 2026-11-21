The comparison with Avengers: Endgame puts the scale of GTA VI's launch into perspective. The Marvel blockbuster, released in 2019, earned between $2.79 billion and $2.94 billion worldwide over its entire theatrical run, including re-releases. GTA VI reportedly surpassed that figure in a single day, earning around $850 million more than the film's lifetime box office.

Released on November 19, 2026, GTA VI is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It marks the return of the franchise 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V first hit the shelves. The response to the new game has been massive, with its opening-day earnings already putting it ahead of some of the biggest theatrical releases in history.

After years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto VI arrived with a record-breaking launch. Developer Rockstar Games' latest release reportedly made $3.79 billion in its first 24 hours, beating the worldwide box office collection of Avengers: Endgame. The game sold 32.5 million copies during its pre-release and launch window, setting a new record for the entertainment industry.

It has also left the previous Grand Theft Auto release behind. GTA V earned around $800 million on its opening day in 2013. GTA VI has reportedly made nearly five times that amount in its first 24 hours, showing just how much anticipation had built around the sequel.

GTA VI leads The Game Awards 2026 nominations The game's success has not been limited to sales. GTA VI has received a Metacritic score of 99, placing it alongside the original 1998 release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time among the platform's highest-rated games. The score comes from more than 120 critic reviews, with most giving the game top marks.

It has also emerged as the most-nominated title at The Game Awards 2026, with eight nominations. These include Game of the Year, Best Game Direction and Best Narrative. Manni L. Perez has also received a nomination for Best Performance for her portrayal of Lucia.

What is GTA VI about? Set in the fictional state of Leonida, GTA VI follows Jason and Lucia as they navigate a life of crime. The main storyline reportedly takes around 80 hours to complete. The Standard Edition was priced at $80, while the Ultimate Edition was available for $100.

Grand Theft Auto V, which arrived in 2013, earned $1 billion in retail sales within its first three days. It went on to become one of the best-selling video games ever, with more than 230 million copies sold. According to publisher Take-Two Interactive, the Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold over 470 million units worldwide.

The latest game arrives after a 13-year gap and brings players back to Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami. Known for its open-world setting and sharp take on American culture, the Grand Theft Auto series has previously drawn inspiration from cities such as New York and Los Angeles.