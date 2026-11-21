Actor Max Thieriot's off-screen lifestyle is tightly woven with the vineyards of California’s Sonoma County. In 2013, the actor and his wife, Lexi, bought a nearly 90-acre ranch in West Sonoma County, transforming sloping land with views of surrounding hillsides, woods, and oceans into a family estate and a fledgling winery. What started as the hunt for a family home evolved into Bodega Thieriot, a nine-acre Pinot Noir vineyard on the ranch. Max Thieriot spends time with his family, while his roughly 90-acre Sonoma ranch has evolved into a working vineyard, farm and family retreat since he purchased it in 2013. (Instagram @Max Thieriot) more

The property also embodied the link Thieriot had preserved since childhood. He’d been raised among grape growers, and while most celebrity owners of big properties use them as a retreat, he was intrigued by the wine business. The ranch presented a chance to merge those roots with a family estate and commercial enterprise.

A Sonoma property connected to his childhood According to the official Senses Wines website, Max and Lexi bought the estate in 2013 from a local family that had owned the land since the early 1900s. Situated between Bodega and Occidental, the property had rolling pastures, large redwood and oak trees, and, due to its proximity to the coast, conditions suitable for grape growing. But it wasn’t the property where Thieriot, as a child, roamed and played. His parents, Cameron and Bridget Thieriot, purchased a vineyard near Occidental in 1988, where they planted Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes. Their investment introduced Max to Sonoma County’s wine culture and helped lay the foundation for his later interest in winemaking.

Thieriot and his childhood business partners spoke to The Wine Advocate in 2018 about how early visits to the vineyard inspired them to start producing wine. He explained that his childhood memories of working beside his father on a tractor within the grapevines made vineyard work less new to him once they started making wine. The 2013 ranch was not a completely new venture for him; it extended a family connection and gave Thieriot and his wife space to farm their own vineyard while preserving the property’s natural environment.

Nine acres became Bodega Thieriot Three years after purchasing the land, Max and Lexi began planting a vineyard in partnership with winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown. Approximately nine acres were dedicated to Pinot Noir, creating Bodega Thieriot as a new addition to the family's winemaking history. The vineyard location was an important consideration because of its proximity to the Pacific Ocean, and the cooler conditions of the Western Sonoma Coast suited the vines. The property also shares a boundary with the Occidental winery associated with winemaker Steve Kistler.

Research published in Agriculture and Forest Meteorology investigated the effects of vineyard temperature and climate on phenolics in Pinot Noir grapes. The results demonstrate the importance of site-specific conditions on the berries, and while the vineyard is a relatively small part of the ranch, the other two-thirds of the property is preserved hillside, woodland, and pasture, making the ranch as much a family retreat as a working farm.