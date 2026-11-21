The European Union Film Festival is back for its 31st edition in India. It kicked off in Shillong on November 12 and will move to Delhi from November 25 to December 4, followed by Pune in December. As one of the country's only festivals dedicated exclusively to European films, EUFF 2026 brings the rare opportunity to experience Europe's most compelling stories on the big screen. Artur Zaborski spoke about the selection of films for the 31st edition. more Organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India, in collaboration with the Embassies of EU Member States and regional partners, this year the festival has also announced the short film competition. From the competitive pool, a shortlist of 10 films will be screened exclusively at the EUFF 2026 Delhi chapter. The filmmaker and director of the winning film, to be announced during the festival in Delhi, will receive the EUFF Film Project Award 2026 along with a fully-funded opportunity to participate in the 15th edition of Script Fiesta, a screenwriting festival taking place in Warsaw, Poland, from 17 to 21 March 2027. HT caught up with curator Artur Jósef Zaborski for an exclusive chat about the line-up this year, the short film competition and what he wants to underline in the films that are presented to the Indian audience here. (Excerpts) EUFF has brought in diverse and thought-provoking cinema to India over these years. Tell us something distinct about this year's edition.

Deep Dive What opportunity does the EUFF 2026 short film competition offer Indian filmmakers? Why does the European Union Film Festival include both acclaimed and undiscovered films? How does the EUFF lineup show the diversity of European cinema?

What is really important for me in this edition is that it brings to India films that were widely recognised and successful worldwide, while also including many films that are not yet discovered. So we are trying to bring to India a wide perspective of contemporary European cinema. On the one hand, viewers can see films that have been appreciated at other film festivals before us- for example, the opening film, The Last Viking, or the film Rose with the great Sandra Hüller. So, it is great that we can bring these kinds of films to the Indian audience, and it makes me happy to see that admission to the films is free, so they are available to people who normally do not consume culture because they cannot afford it. So EUFF brings that opportunity for people to see these films, which they probably read about on the internet, saw the poster on social media, and now can see for free.

Attendees register ahead of a screening at the Shillong chapter of the EUFF 2026.

On the other hand, EUFF also brings films that are not yet discovered. So there is a possibility for the audience that they will go to the cinema just to discover something completely fresh. Bringing that kind of cinema also has its pressure I feel, as a curator. We have to bring films whose quality must be high, because if someone goes to the cinema to watch a film that they do not know, then probably they won't go again. Last year, what really made me happy during the festival was the fact that I saw so many returning faces… that was fabulous. That is why I decided that for this year's edition the selection will be combined; on one side there are films that have been recognised, and on the other, films that are yet to be discovered by the people. The 31st edition also includes the inaugural short film competition. Tell us a little about how that came about in the programme. The idea behind the short film slate is to promote young directors. It is not only the fact that we, as the European Union, come to India and present our culture and that's it. We want to build bridges. We want to connect both- the European Union and India. We want this relationship to be mutual. So if we come to India to present Indian audience European films, we want to give the chance for Indian filmmakers to go to the European Union and present their films too. That is why I established the collaboration between the European Union delegation and Warsaw Film School in Warsaw, where I work. The Warsaw Film School organises the festival in March, where the best short film director can go and experience the industry talks, panels and conversations that take place for one week. They will get the chance to present their films to the Polish audience in Warsaw. We have received a lot of submissions for the short film competition, and what is really important is also the jury, which includes Polish filmmaker Marek Brodski as well as Gregory Coutaut, who is the programmer of short films at the Cannes Film Festival. So it is very important that people like them have the possibility to see young Indian filmmakers. So this short film competition allows for a mutual exchange between both places, and I would see this idea expand over the next few editions as well.