Charlie Puth talks about his Indian fans before 2027 debut in the country with Ellie Goulding; Taba Chake, Gini, Kayan, Mali to join them
The one-day music festival will take place at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse and is expected to draw thousands of people.
American singer Charlie Puth and British singer Ellie Goulding are set to perform in India for the first time. They will take the stage at the inaugural Johnnie & Co Festival in Mumbai on February 13, 2027. The announcement was made on Friday, sparking much excitement among Indian fans.
Charlie Puth-Ellie Goulding's debut in India
The one-day music festival will take place at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse and is expected to draw over 35,000 people. The event will also feature performances by Indian artists Kayan, Taba Chake, Mali and Gini, with more names expected to be announced.
Best known for songs such as Attention, We Don’t Talk Anymore and See You Again, Charlie makes his India debut following the release of his latest album, Whatever’s Clever. The four-time Grammy-nominated singer has built a global following with his pop songs and collaborations. Ellie is known for popular tracks such as Love Me Like You Do, Burn and Lights.
Deep Dive
“BETTER THAN WHOLE LOLLA LINEUP,” commented one excited fan reacting to the news. “YESSSSS and with Ellie too,” wrote another. “Holy molly!! Charlieeeee!!! OMG!!! its on my birthday!” read one excited fan's comment. Numerous others left comments such as, “Why you did us so bad! COOKED WITH THIS LINEUP AND HOW,” and “pop dreams come true <3” Some even called it ‘too good to be true’ and hoped the concert would be as dreamy as they imagine it to be.
Charlie Puth on India debut
Speaking about his first performance in India, Charlie said, “I’ve heard so much about the energy of Indian fans, and I’m really excited to finally be performing in India for the first time. Music has always been about bringing people together, and I can’t wait to experience that with everyone in Mumbai. I’m looking forward to being there on 13 February, playing some of my favourite songs and being part of a night that celebrates the energy and connection that live music creates,” as per a release.
Tickets will be available through BookMyShow, with the HSBC pre-sale scheduled for November 23 and 24, followed by the general sale on November 25, 2026. The Johnnie & Co. Festival is part of a larger cultural initiative planned for 2027, which will include events and collaborations across music, sports and fashion. The festival marks the first edition of the event, with organisers bringing together international performers and Indian artists for the February 13 show in Mumbai.
With inputs from ANI
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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