Actor Anil Kapoor recently met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and shared pictures from their meeting on Instagram. The actor also recalled his previous interaction with Macron during the French President’s visit to India, saying their conversation had flowed so naturally that it felt as though they had known each other for years. Anil Kapoor met French President Emmanuel Macron.

Anil Kapoor meets Emmanuel Macron in Paris Anil shared a series of pictures from the meeting. In one of the photographs, Macron is seen welcoming the actor, while other pictures show the two posing together. The French President also gave Anil a tour of his office, where they explored several artefacts dating back to the time of Napoleon.

Sharing the pictures, Anil wrote, “When I first met President Emmanuel Macron in India, our conversation flowed so naturally that it felt like we’d known each other for years. Meeting him again in Paris brought back that same warmth. We spoke about art, culture, cinema, AI, energy and architecture, and explored beautiful pieces in his office dating back to Napoleon’s time. From the lessons of history, to the future of our children and grandchildren will inherit, it was a truly enriching exchange."

He added,“Thank you, my dear Emmanuel, for your kindness and for making my nephew and me feel so at home in Paris. I’m glad for our friendship and look forward to welcoming you back in India.”