Tiger Shroff firing case: Prime accused Anil Pandit’s sister-in-law supplied money to other accused, police say

A special court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on Tuesday remanded the sister-in-law of the principal accused in Tiger Shroff firing case, Anil Pandit, to police custody till November 16 after the police informed the court that she used to operate her husband’s bank account and had supplied money to other accused in the October 18 firing incident. Accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case were re-arrested under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and are being produced before the Mumbai special MCOCA court for police remand. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Suneha Pandit, the 13th accused arrested in the case, was apprehended in Karnal, Haryana, on November 1 and brought to Mumbai on transit remand. The crime branch sought her custody for 15 days, alleging that she operated a bank account belonging to her husband, Abhishek Pandit, through which money was transferred to the co-accused.

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Investigators Trace Financial Transactions According to the prosecution, Abhishek operated a cryptocurrency wallet from overseas into which extortion proceeds were routed. The money was subsequently transferred to a State Bank of India (SBI) account in his name, and the mobile number linked to the account belonged to Suneha, who allegedly operated the account in India, the police informed the court.

The prosecution said that investigators had traced transactions worth around ₹47.23 lakh in the SBI account between August 28, 2022 and July 30, 2024. It alleged that ₹57,000 was transferred from the account to one of the co-accused towards the purchase of a motorcycle that was used by the assailants as the getaway vehicle.

Investigators said they needed to examine the financial trail, establish the identities of those operating the overseas cryptocurrency wallet and determine the role played by Suneha in distributing the money. They also pointed to the cryptocurrency account’s ‘know your customer’ details, which identified her husband Abhishek Krishnalal as the account holder, and said its operations involved a Cambodian phone number and a Denmark-based IP address.

The prosecution alleged that the accused had used Signal and other applications to communicate with each other while evading investigators. It argued that Suneha was aware of the transactions and that her custodial interrogation was necessary to establish the wider conspiracy and trace the wanted accused.

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Defence Challenges Allegations Opposing the remand, the defence argued that Suneha had nothing to do with the firing incident or the alleged conspiracy. Her lawyer contended that the transactions were from accounts belonging to her husband and that the police had no material to establish her knowledge or involvement in the incident. Describing the allegations as far-fetched, the defence argued that she was being targeted because of her family ties to alleged gang members, with investigators seeking to pressure the family into extracting confessions.

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The court, however, observed that the SBI account was in Suneha’s husband’s name but was being operated by her, and that various amounts had been transferred from the account to the co-accused. Holding that her role in the alleged conspiracy needed to be investigated, the court said custodial interrogation was necessary. It also noted that the three days she had spent in police custody during transit remand were insufficient for the investigation and remanded her in police custody till November 16.

The firing took place on October 18 when Shroff was leaving a football ground in Juhu. The actor escaped largely unhurt, while his driver and a bystander, a vlogger, sustained bullet injuries.