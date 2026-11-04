Actor Tusshar Kapoor receives ₹5 crore threat in purported audio clip from Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

“We have sent the clip to the forensic science laboratory in Kalina to check if the voice matches with old voice samples of Hari Chand Jat aka Harry Boxer, who is said to be settled in California,” said a police officer.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor has received a threatening audio clip from a man claiming to be Harry Boxer, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding ₹5 crore as extortion money. However, the voice in the audio clip, which Kapoor received a few days after assailants allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang fired at actor Tiger Shroff on October 18, does not match with Boxer’s voice samples, police officers familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

Previous threats by Harry Boxer The police have not yet registered a first information report (FIR) as they suspect the audio clip to be the handiwork of some mischief monger who is trying to get easy money using the Bishnoi gang’s name.

In February 2026, Boxer had issued threats to actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, after which he was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in California, though he was allowed to leave, the officer quoted earlier said.

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The alleged gangster had sent three-minute voice clips to team members of Singh and Shetty, threatening them with “dire consequences” if they did not “fall in line” and meet his demands, the officer noted. He was also involved in the firing incident at actor and comic artiste Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Café in Surrey, Canada on October 17, 2025.