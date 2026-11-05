Planning a Diwali kitchen makeover? 3 chimneys to consider for your new or renovated kitchen

Best chimneys by Beyond Appliances. (Beyond Appliances) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Diwali is often the time when homeowners look beyond festive decorations and consider giving their homes a fresh look. From repainting walls and upgrading appliances to reworking kitchen layouts, the festive season offers a good opportunity to make everyday spaces more functional. For people living in apartments, the kitchen is one area that can benefit from a thoughtful upgrade, particularly when space is limited.

A kitchen chimney can make cooking more comfortable by helping manage smoke, grease and food odours. However, choosing one for a compact kitchen requires more than looking at its design. Buyers need to consider the available installation space, suction capacity, motor technology and cleaning requirements.

If you are planning a Diwali kitchen makeover or setting up a new apartment, here are three kitchen chimneys worth considering, along with the features to evaluate before making a purchase.

What should you look for when buying the best chimney for a small kitchen? A small kitchen does not necessarily need a basic chimney. What matters is finding a model that fits the available space and offers suitable ventilation for your cooking habits. Here are four factors to consider before choosing a kitchen chimney for a small apartment.

1. Chimney size and kitchen layout The first thing to check is the chimney's width and whether it matches your cooking hob. A 60 cm chimney is commonly considered for smaller cooking setups, but the final choice should depend on the hob's dimensions and the manufacturer's installation recommendations.

Also, measure the available wall space and check the height at which the chimney needs to be installed. A model that looks compact in product photographs may still require sufficient clearance around cabinets and the cooking area.

2. Suction capacity: How much power does your kitchen need? Suction capacity, measured in cubic metres per hour (CMH), indicates the volume of air a chimney can move in an hour. It is an important consideration for Indian kitchens, where cooking often involves frying, tadka and the use of strong spices.

However, higher suction capacity does not automatically mean better performance for every home. Kitchen size, cooking frequency, ventilation and the chimney's installation all influence how effectively it can manage smoke and odours.

3. Filter and auto-clean technology Filters help capture oil and grease generated during cooking. Depending on the chimney, buyers may find baffle, mesh or filterless designs, along with different filtration technologies.

Auto-clean functionality can make maintenance more convenient by helping remove accumulated grease from the chimney's internal components. If you cook regularly, check the cleaning process, filter replacement requirements and ongoing maintenance costs before buying.

4. Motor efficiency and operating noise The motor influences the chimney's suction performance, power consumption and operating noise. BLDC motors are worth considering because they are designed to offer efficient operation compared with conventional motor technology.

Noise levels are particularly relevant in compact apartments, where the kitchen may be connected to the living or dining area. Checking the manufacturer's stated noise level can help you make a more informed decision.

Best chimneys for small kitchens to consider this Diwali Once you have measured your kitchen and understood your ventilation requirements, the next step is to compare suitable models. These three options from the Cube and Axis ranges offer different design and feature considerations for people planning a kitchen upgrade.