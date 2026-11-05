CashKaro founder Swati Bhargava recalls raising ₹130 crore while battling health issues: 'My kidney was functioning at just 3-4%'

Swati Bhargava, co-founder of CashKaro and EarnKaro, recently opened up about her entrepreneurial journey, sharing insights into her career, the challenges of building a business and the personal struggles she faced along the way. Swati Bhargava is the co-founder of CashKaro and EarnKaro. (LinkedIn/Swati Bhargava)

In a video posted on X, Bhargava introduced herself and spoke about her journey from a small town in Haryana to building two businesses with her husband, Rohan Bhargava. She shared that she worked at Goldman Sachs in London for 5 years before the couple started their business in the UK.

She also recalled a particularly difficult phase 4 years ago, when she was undergoing a major health crisis while leading her company’s fundraising efforts.

‘I was raising ₹ 130 crore for my business’ Recalling the period when CashKaro was raising funds for its Series C round, Bhargava revealed that she was dealing with a serious health condition at the same time. “Four years ago, I underwent a kidney transplant while we were raising funds for our Series C round,” she said.

“On one hand, I was raising ₹130 crore for my business, while on the other, my kidney was functioning at just 3-4% and my haemoglobin level was five and a half. And I still continued working as usual,” she added.