MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Thursday stayed the demolition of Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana building in South Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazar, where fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim once lived with his family. The order came on a petition filed by two beneficiaries of the Waqf institution, who challenged a fresh notice issued by the BMC to demolish the building. HC halts demolition of Bhendi Bazar building where Dawood once lived. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

A division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna stayed the demolition of the 87-year-old building until 3 pm on November 25, and directed the BMC to file an affidavit in response to the petition. The civic body said it would need at least an hour to remove the heavy police bandobast from the site and assured the court that status quo would be maintained till November 25.

The petition, filed by Shaikh Abdul Razak and Amirali Vazirali Panjwani, challenged the November 16 notice issued by the BMC directing occupants to vacate the premises. The petitioners argued that the notice put up on the wall of the mosque, asking them to vacate the structure by November 18, was pasted only on November 17, giving them less than 24 hours to comply. They argued that the action was arbitrary and in violation of the state’s notification issued on April 25 last year, which said that such eviction notices should be served 15 days in advance.

The HC stay came even as the BMC began demolition of the structure on Thursday under heavy police security. Officials said the demolition was part of the Bhendi Bazaar cluster redevelopment project being undertaken by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT).

The BMC cited the structure’s ruinous condition and the threat it posed to worshippers and passersby as a reason. It reiterated that it was being demolished because of its dilapidated condition and redevelopment requirements, and not because of its association with Dawood.

Dating back to the early 1900s, the building was originally established as a resting place for pilgrims travelling for Hajj before becoming home to several families. Spread over 842.82 square metres, it became the centre of a dispute as the petitioners contended that the ground floor of the building formed part of the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana Trust, a Waqf institution.

According to the petition, the Trust entered into an agreement in 2016 for transfer of the property to SBUT. Challenging this, the petitioners have contended that the sale of Waqf property is not permissible under the law.

The petition also gives the history of litigation surrounding the property—it says that in October 2020, the Supreme Court stayed the redevelopment of the property and subsequently, in May 2024, it directed the State Board of Waqfs to verify the property’s status as waqf. While the Board held that the property could not be declared as waqf in April 2025, the Waqf Tribunal stayed the decision. The appeal against the Board’s decision is still pending before the tribunal.