MUMBAI: Three Mumbai citizens have issued a legal notice to the civic administration, demanding an immediate halt to the felling and transplantation of trees at Nana Nani Park at Seven Bungalows, Versova, and other locations across the city. They allege the BMC’s Tree Authority has not been constituted in accordance with the law and hence its decisions are not legally sound. iiiMumbai, India - November 19, 2026: Nature lovers and residents of Versova stage a protest outside Nana Nani Park against the cutting of trees for the Bandra-Versova Coastal Road project. Several trees were reportedly cut at the park in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, November 19, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The notice, issued on behalf of Rohit Joshi, Bansari Kothari and Chandrakant Suvarna, alleges that the Tree Authority has been functioning without nominated expert members for more than seven months since its constitution following the January 2026 municipal elections.

The notice comes after tree felling began at the Nana Nani Park on Wednesday for the Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road project. It alleges that citizens became aware of the felling only after it had commenced as details of the permission granted by the Tree Authority were not readily accessible on its website.

According to records obtained under the Right to Information Act, at a meeting on March 30, the mayor announced the nomination of 13 corporators to the 13 seats of the Tree Authority. This was its first meeting after the civic elections were held. No expert members have been nominated since then, leaving the authority functioning exclusively with elected representatives.

Experts are drawn from NGOs and other non-official bodies with experience in tree planting, preservation and conservation. The notice argues that the legislative framework envisages the participation of experts in decisions concerning tree preservation and felling.

The notice also refers to a November 18 order of the Bombay High Court in a PIL filed by Joshi concerning the constitution of the Tree Authority in Thane. The court had directed the Thane municipal commissioner to ensure that the authority was constituted according to the law within three weeks, observing that the corporation could not be permitted to continue acting contrary to the statutory provisions.

It also states that the permission under which trees are being felled at Nana Nani Park was not available on the Tree Authority’s website. The website also does not provide an effective search facility, rendering it almost impossible to gain the necessary information from the portal.

This, the notice argues, defeats the purpose of the public notice and objection process prescribed under Section 8(3)(c) of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, as affected residents are deprived of a meaningful opportunity to examine proposals and raise objections before trees are felled. In support of this contention, the notice cites a Bombay High Court’s April 17, 2024, order in a PIL concerning the Pune Municipal Corporation.

The petitioners have called upon the BMC to immediately stop tree felling and transplantation at Nana Nani Park and all other locations where permissions have been granted by the present Tree Authority, except in cases involving trees posing a threat to life or property.

They have also demanded the immediate nomination of expert members to the Tree Authority and that it refrain from considering or deciding further tree-felling applications until it is constituted in accordance with the Act.

Joshi told HT that as per RTI information, the proposal involves the removal or transplantation of 321 trees that would interfere with the construction of the Versova Interchange–Bangur Nagar stretch of the Coastal Road. Of these, 182 trees will be felled, 139 transplanted, while 765 trees will be retained. There is no mention of how many trees will be felled in Nana Nani Park.

The notice seeks copies of the permission granted for felling trees at Nana Nani Park, the public notice issued under the Act, objections received, minutes of the hearing and the tree officer’s report. It adds that citizens would move court if the civic body fails to respond within 48 hours.