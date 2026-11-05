Mumbai, Actor Agastya Nanda says his 2025 film "Ikkis" may not have performed well commercially, but he takes pride in being part of a war film that spoke about the importance of peace. Peace will never go out of fashion: Agastya Nanda on ‘Ikkis’

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film narrates the story of Arun Khetarpal , a second Lieutenant, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

"'Ikkis' may not have done well commercially but I do not think any of us stand here like failures. We've a lot of pride for the film we made and we will be forever grateful for preaching peace and love and peace will never go out of fashion," the actor told PTI in an interview.

Nanda said the outcome of a film is not entirely in the hands of its actors and makers, whose primary goal is to give their best creatively and hope for the best.

"The beauty is that a film will find its path even if it's not a big budget film, we've seen it very recently with 'Hanuman Ansh' and with the Hollywood film 'Obsession'. So, destiny has its own way of playing its part.

"The best you can do is make something you believe in and hope it finds the right audience. Money is something that is not in our hands at all. So, we do our bit and hope the rest is up to the audiences and all."

Co-star Vivaan Shah said they were overwhelmed with the strong critical reception that "Ikkis"garnered.

"It did very well critically. In fact, it has got the best reviews that I have ever seen. We are all subject to the laws of the marketplace, and that is very important. But also, the fact that it did so well critically should be appreciated. There are people who are still writing essays and articles about 'Ikkis'. So, it lives on in people's hearts," he said.

On a query about whether the commercial performance of "Ikkis" could affect the careers of its cast members, at a time when box-office numbers have become a dominant measure of success in the film industry, Nanda said economic reality of the film business should not be overlooked.

"There is a practicality to films at the end of the day, there is money put in because many people earn daily wages on that film, and it is okay to be responsible for that. If you are a star and you are making money, then yes, you will get bigger films. And if you are not, you won't. It is not a personal thing, it is commerce," the actor, who made his acting debut with 2023 movie, "The Archies", said.

"People forget it is an industry because it is creative. But it follows the laws of any industry, which is that people need to make money. And if you cannot guarantee their money, then they do not want to take a chance," he added.

Nanda said he hasn't signed any new film post "Ikkis" but aspires to work in big-budget productions and believes that such opportunities are to be earned.

"As actors. would love to be a part of big budget films but the joy is also in earning it. So, it is okay if it takes another five years to do a big budget film," he said.

"Ikkis" also features the late movie star Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, newcomer Simrar Bhatia, niece of Akshay Kumar and others.

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