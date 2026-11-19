Actor Aamir Khan has leased three luxury residential apartments at Seasons Trimurti in Santacruz (West), Mumbai, for a combined monthly rent of ₹38 lakh over a four-year tenure, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Aamir Khan has leased three luxury residential apartments at Seasons Trimurti in Santacruz (West), Mumbai, for a combined monthly rent of ₹38 lakh over a four-year tenure (Photo for representational purposes only)

The leave and licence agreements, signed between Seasons Avenues Properties and Aamir Husain Khan, cover three apartments on the 14th, 12th and 11th floors, measuring 6,200 sq ft, 3,000 sq ft and 3,000 sq ft, respectively. The three apartments have a combined carpet area of 12,200 sq ft and are located on North Avenue in Santacruz (West).

The largest apartment commands a monthly rent of ₹20 lakh, while the other two apartments have monthly rents of ₹9 lakh each. The combined monthly rental outgo is ₹38 lakh. Each apartment comes with three car parking spaces, taking the total to nine, the documents showed.

The agreements have a tenure of 48 months, commencing on January 1, 2027, and ending on December 31, 2030. The rent will increase by 5% annually. The combined security deposit is ₹38 lakh, equivalent to one month's rent. At the initial monthly rental, the annual outgo works out to ₹4.56 crore, the leave and licence agreement showed.

Society maintenance, water charges and existing and future property and municipal taxes are included in the monthly rent and will be borne by the licensor. The agreements also prohibit the tenant from making structural alterations or permanent additions to the apartments.

The actor and the developer could not be reached for a comment.

Aamir Khan's earlier rental deal in Pali Hill In 2025, Khan leased four apartments in Mumbai's Pali Hill neighbourhood for a combined monthly rent of ₹24.5 lakh. The apartments are located in Wilnomona Apartments on Nargis Dutt Road. The five-year lease, registered in May 2025, runs until May 2030 and carries a 45-month lock-in period. The security deposit was reported to be over ₹1.46 crore, with a 5% annual rent escalation.

Khan's move to rented accommodation in Pali Hill in 2025 was linked to the redevelopment of Virgo Cooperative Housing Society in Bandra, where he reportedly owns around 12 apartments. The redevelopment is being undertaken by Atmosphere Realty, a joint venture involving Wadhwa Group, Man Infraconstruction and Chandak Group.

Also Read: ₹24.5 lakh rent per month">Aamir Khan leases four flats near Shah Rukh Khan’s temporary address in Mumbai’s Pali Hill for ₹24.5 lakh rent per month

The Pali Hill rental property is located about 750 metres from Shah Rukh Khan's temporary residence, where the actor has been staying while his iconic bungalow, Mannat, undergoes renovation, Hindustan Times Real Estate reported earlier.

Aamir Khan's property investments in Mumbai Khan has also made property acquisitions in Pali Hill. In June 2024, he bought a 1,027 sq ft apartment in Bella Vista Apartments for ₹9.75 crore, according to property registration documents accessed and analysed by Square Yards. The transaction attracted stamp duty of ₹58.5 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

Also Read: Aamir Khan's real estate portfolio: From Mumbai apartments to a Panchgani farmhouse

Beyond Virgo Cooperative Housing Society and Wilnomona Apartments, Khan is reported to own residences in Hill View, Bella Vista and Marina Apartments, along with a sea-facing home in Bandra.