Step inside Aamir Khan's sweet Mumbai home wrapped in greenery and natural light: ‘You'll feel like you are in Khandala’

Aamir Khan recently offered a rare and intimate tour of his Mumbai home in a June 12 interview with Mashable India, revealing the place he’s called home for most of his life. Located in the green and quiet neighbourhood of Pali Hill, Mumbai, Aamir’s home is a blend of simplicity and warmth, filled with natural light, wooden accents and lush plants. (Also read: Step inside Urvashi Dholakia's spacious and timeless Mumbai home where she lives with her twins, parents and dogs. Watch ) In a recent interview, Aamir Khan takes viewers through his Pali Hill home, filled with natural light and wooden decor.

Aamir Khan's greenery-filled Mumbai home

Aamir revealed that he still lives in the same building at Pali Hill, Mumbai, where he grew up. “I was 11 months old when we moved from Hill Road to Pali Hill, and I’ve lived here ever since. We only shifted to a rented place temporarily during repairs otherwise my entire life has been spent here,” he shared.

Giving a tour of his home, Aamir described it as “covered in greenery.” Upon entering through a wooden door, his two adorable dogs greet him. The entrance opens into a spacious living room filled with large windows that let in abundant natural light. The interiors feature wooden furniture and aesthetic paintings adorning the walls. A dark wood dining table sits beneath a large hanging lamp, and a foosball table rests off to the side.

Why Aamir loves his balcony

Taking viewers into his balcony, his favourite spot in the house, Aamir proudly showcases the tranquil setting. The balcony includes a glass-top table, cosy couches, and large planters that reflect his love for greenery. Khus curtains drape the space, making it a perfect retreat during summer. “If you sit here, you’ll feel like you’re in Khandala or somewhere,” he says while opening the curtains to reveal the view. Sitting back, Aamir adds, “You can hear the best birds out here. Many rare birds come here.”