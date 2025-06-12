Step inside Urvashi Dholakia's spacious and timeless Mumbai home where she lives with her twins, parents and dogs. Watch

Television actor Urvashi Dholakia, best known for playing Komolika in the popular TV series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, appeared on Farah Khan's YouTube series with her cook Dilip. In the video posted on May 12, Urvashi gave a tour of her house and cooked delicious meals with the Bollywood director. Urvashi Dholakia gave a glimpse inside her home on Farah Khan's show.

Urvashi Dholakia's Mumbai residence

Urvashi's home in Mumbai is a treasure trove of memories, laughter and love. The actor told Farah Khan that she had lived in the house all her life. It was her parents' house, and both her kids, Kshitij Dholakia and Sagar Dholakia, were also born there. Now, she lives in the residence with her mother, Kaushal Dholakia, her twins, and their two dogs, Chai and Coffee.

The video gives a glimpse of the living space in Urvashi's home, where she entertains her guests. The hall is a mix of neutral colours and dark wood panelling. Bright paintings, colourful furniture, a cosy nook for the temple of the house, gold panellings on the wall, beams to add character, high-ceilinged space, and a large window to give a view of the city make up the space.

Additionally, a wall decorated with the various awards won by the actor tells the journey she has had in the industry, along with cute fridge magnets that tell the story of their travels.

About Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi is a well-known television actor, best remembered for playing the iconic role of Komolika. She made her acting debut at the age of six in a Lux soap commercial with Revathi. She rose to fame with roles in Ektaa Kapoor’s popular shows such as Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Kahiin To Hoga.

Most recently, she was seen in the show Power of Paanch, alongside Riva Arora, Jaiveer Juneja, Aditya Arora, Anubha Arora, Bianca Arora, Yash Sehgal, and Barkha Bisht.