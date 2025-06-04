'Gyaan mat baato': Director Rahul Dholakia's harsh jibe at Aamir Khan’s IPL commentary earns fans' ire, he deletes tweet

The Indian Premier League 2025 came to a thrilling end on Tuesday night as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) to win their maiden title. The IPL final at Ahmedabad saw quite a lot of Bollywood presence, too. Preity Zinta, co-owner of PBKS, was present to cheer for her team, while Anushka Sharma cheered on for husband Virat Kohli's RCB. And in the commentary box, superstar Aamir Khan added some flavour while promoting his film Sitaare Zameen Par. (Also read: IPL Finals: Aamir Khan says he considered Sachin Tendulkar as a perfectionist, now its Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah) Rahul Dholakia tweeted about Aamir Khan's IPL commentary stint before deleting the post.

Aamir Khan in IPL commentary panel

Aamir arrived at the stadium on Tuesday, sharing the commentary box with Suresh Raina and Aakash Chopra for a 20-minute stint in the Hindi commentary panel for the IPL 2025 final. Fans had mixed reactions to Aamir's commentary. Some praised his knowledge of the game, while others were miffed with him being partisan towards Virat Kohli and RCB. The actor praised Kohli for being a 'perfectionist', a tag that is often associated with Aamir himself. He also added that winning the IPL would be a great swansong for a legendary career like Kohli's.

Rahul Dholakia's now-deleted tweet about Aamir Khan's commentary.

Rahul Dholakia on Aamir Khan's commentary

Among those who were not fans of Aamir's commentary stint was Raees director Rahul Dholakia. The filmmaker took to Twitter (now called X) on Tuesday night and posted, "Yaar picture ka promotion karo gyaam mat baato (Promote your film but don't sermonise). I want KOHLI to win this year and Zinta to win next year! Both these passionate people deserve to win- for their sheer persistence!" While he did not name Aamir, the timing of the tweet had fans convinced it was for Aamir, who was in the commentary panel as part of promotions for his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par.

Fans react

Aamir fans did not take kindly to the harsh jibe, calling Dholakia names in the responses. "This is such a cheap shot," read one tweet. Another wrote rather curtly, "Gyaan baato, isn't that what you and SRK did the entire Raees promotions?" Within hours, the tweet had hundreds of replies, many roasting Aamir and others criticising Rahul Dholakia. Later in the night, the filmmaker deleted the tweet.

Rahul Dholakia is a National Award-winning filmmaker known for Parzania, Mumbai Cutting, and Lamhaa. He had his biggest commercial success with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees in 2017. Meanwhile, Aamir is returning to the big screen with RS Prasanna's Sitaare Zameen Par, his first film since the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha three years ago. The film releases on 20 June.