Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya go wild after ‘sarpanch’ Shreyas Iyer dismissed cheaply in IPL final - Watch

Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya were among the several RCB players who jumped wildly, celebrating PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer's wicket in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday. The Punjab captain, fondly called ‘sarpanch’, was dismissed for 1 run in two balls, leaving his team at 79/3 as they chased a 191-run target at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya celebrated Shreyas Iyer's wicket in IPL 2025 final on Tuesday(REUTERS)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar brought in Romario Shepherd for the 10th over. The Guyanese all-rounder managed to get a thin outside edge off Iyer as the batter looked to cut his length delivery outside off stump. Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma took a comfortable catch, and Iyer walked off.

As Shreyas Iyer was dismissed, Kohli and Krunal Pandya jumped to celebrate. The latter even appeared to join his hands. The wicket was massive for RCB as the Punjab skipper was coming off an unbeaten 87-run knock against the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.

Soon, Pandya dismissed a dangerous-looking Josh Inglis for a 23-ball 39. The spinner forced a mishit by tossing a floated delivery near Inglis' body. Liam Livingstone took a catch at long-on, and PBKS were reduced to 98/4.

In the first innings, RCB set a fighting 191-run target for Punjab Kings. Knocks from Jitesh Sharma (24 from 10 deliveries) and Virat Kohli (43 from 35 balls) powered Bengaluru to 190/9. Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) led PBKS' bowling attack.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar