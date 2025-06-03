AB de Villiers asked to reveal what Virat Kohli whispered in his ears; Mr. 360 avoids a repeat of last year's blunder

A year ago, AB de Villiers blundered by disclosing personal information about Virat Kohli during one of his appearances on his YouTube channel. It made him regret as he acknowledged his "mistake." Having learnt from past experience, the former South Africa international chose to keep his chat with Kohli a secret when the two met right before the start of the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli reunited with AB de Villiers before IPL 2025 final

De Villiers has been part of the broadcasting unit of the IPL over the last few days, and, hence, was seen at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday for the final between RCB and the Punjab Kings. Seeing friend and former RCB teammate warming up before the final, he walked over to Kohli, and the two shared a hug before the latter was seen whispering something into his ears.

Later, during the commentary through RCB's innings, De Villiers, who was part of the RCB unit the last time they played a final nine years back, was poked to disclose what Kohli told him during their emotional reunion. Still, the veteran batter did not reveal it.

He said: "I'm not allowed to say what Kohli told me."

What 'mistake' did De Villiers make last year?

After Kohli took a break from cricket at the start of 2024, skipping the home series against England, it sparked a wide range of speculations, with few experts even questioning its timing. In response to the critics, De Villiers, taking to his YouTube channel, revealed that he was away from national duty as he and his wife, Anushka Sharma, were expecting their second child.

A few days later, he sharply retracted his statement, saying that he had 'made a big mistake.'

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar on the sidelines of the then-ongoing SA20 league in South Africa, he said: "Family comes first and then Cricket. I made a terrible mistake on my YouTube channel. That information was wrong and not true at all. Virat has every right to take a break from national duties due to family reasons. I think whatever's best for Virat's family, comes first. No one knows what's happening there, all I can do is wish him well. Whatever the reason for his break, I hope he can come back stronger, better, and fresh from this."

As it turned out, Kohli and Anushka did welcome their second child, a son named Akaay, on February 15, 2024. The couple had announced the news on social media.