Auqib Nabi earns maiden India Test call-up as Jasprit Bumrah is ruled out of Sri Lanka series
Auqib Nabi earned his maiden call-up to the senior national team.
Fast bowler Auqib Nabi has been named as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka after India's pace spearhead was officially ruled out due to an unresolved left knee injury sustained during last month's ODI series against England.
The Jammu and Kashmir pacer has earned his maiden senior India call-up, becoming only the third cricketer from the state to break into the national side after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik, both of whom represented India in white-ball cricket.
Nabi forced his way into contention after claiming 104 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, including 60 scalps in the 2025-26 campaign, playing a key role in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy title triumph. He was also part of the India A squad that toured Sri Lanka recently, where he picked up six wickets in two first-class matches.
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Bumrah picked up an impact injury during the ODI series against England and missed the third and final match at Lord's. While initial reports suggested he had cleared the mandatory fitness tests at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and was expected to feature in Sri Lanka, it later emerged that the swelling in his knee was more serious than first assessed.
The BCCI's Sports Science team subsequently advised against rushing Bumrah back into Test cricket, given India's packed calendar over the coming months.
"The two people who run the CoE, Dhananjay and Thulasi, have decided that Bumrah can't be risked. Initially, both the team management and selection committee were made to believe that Bumrah could be available for at least one of the two Tests," a BCCI source told PTI on Sunday, adding that the developments had left several stakeholders surprised.
India begin the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle on August 15, with the second Test scheduled in Colombo from August 23.
Meanwhile, there is still no official update on Sai Sudharsan, whose participation also depends on receiving fitness clearance. According to PTI, the left-hander batted for 75 minutes in the nets at the CoE as he continues to recover from the foot injury he sustained during the recent India A tour of Sri Lanka.
India's updated squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More