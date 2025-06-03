IPL Finals: Aamir Khan says he considered Sachin Tendulkar as a perfectionist, now its Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah

IPL Finals: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings are fighting it out for the final match of the Indian Premier League. Actor Aamir Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, was present at the stadium with the live Hindi and Bhojpuri commentary during RCB's innings. Aamir, who is considered to be a perfectionist when it comes to his films, was asked which cricketer would suit the same title. (Also read: IPL 2025 final: Shankar Mahadevan honours Indian armed forces, adds patriotic touch to closing ceremony) Aamir Khan said he considers Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah as perfectionists.

What Aamir said

Aamir Khan said he considered Sachin Tendulkar as a perfectionist. In the present, he thinks Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah suit the same title.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3, 2025. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

For the unversed, Sachin Tendulkar retired on November 16, 2013. Three years after Tendulkar's retirement, Kohli stepped up and took his game even where Tendulkar didn't. In 2023, Kohli went on to break Tendulkar's record for the most ODI centuries. Kohli is currently playing with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

Meanwhile, Jasprit is a right-arm fast bowler, who is renowned for his exceptional skill across all three formats of the game. Recently, during the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, Bumrah surpassed Sri Lanka and MI lead Lasith Malinga to become the franchise's highest wicket-taker in IPL history, reaching a staggering 171 wickets.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir's Sitaare Zameen Par marks his return to the big screen after Laal Singh Chadha. It is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's hit film Taare Zameen Par. The film sees the superstar playing the role of a basketball coach, alongside Genelia D'Souza and ten other debutant actors. Helmed by R. S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, the sports drama is scheduled to hit cinemas on 20 June.