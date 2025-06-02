Aamir Khan reveals he discouraged son Junaid Khan from learning acting; reviews Loveyapa and its failure

When an actor’s child begins their journey in the film industry, they are often subjected to trolling. Those who can act manage to make a place for themselves in the land of cinema whereas others continue to be called ‘products of nepotism’. But the case was quite different for Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, who began his acting career in 2024. With his debut film Maharaj, Junaid initially impressed one and all, leaving many lauding his acting chops and impactful performance. However, later the star kid was brutally trolled when his second film Loveyapa, opposite Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, arrived in theatres. Well, Aamir has now reviewed Junaid’s work, Loveyapa and the trolling it faced. Khushi Kapoor with Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan

In a chat with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Aamir Khan explained, “When Loveyapa released, I really liked the film and thought Junaid had done a good job. The role he played was quite different from his real personality. Junaid has this quality — he transforms into the character. I think uss film ko bohot negative backlash aaya. It was heavily trolled, nepotism mein bohot chali gayi ki yeh nepo kids hai (I think the film received a lot of negative backlash. It was heavily trolled and got dragged into the nepotism debate, labelled as a ‘nepo kid’ film). But Junaid and I are not like that. Until now, I’ve not interfered in his career, nor do I want to. In fact, I discouraged him from formally learning acting.”

Aamir went on to share that he was earlier affected by the success and failure of his films, but lately he has been more concerned about Junaid’s career. Aamir stated, “I want him to succeed, to be happy, and to get the recognition he deserves for the work he’s doing. As a father, that’s a very strong emotion.” After Maharaj and Loveyapa, Junaid is now busy gearing up for his third film. Titled Ek Din, the upcoming project backed by Aamir also stars Sai Pallavi. We wish Junaid all the best!