Step inside Raveena Tandon's grand farmhouse with huge swimming pool, antique Indian furniture, 60-year-old dining table

Actor Raveena Tandon's farmhouse in Maharashtra offers a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. It blends comfort and functionality with rich Indian aesthetics, creating a warm and inviting space with a touch of tradition. In a May 26 video on her YouTube channel, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan shared a glimpse inside Raveena's luxurious retreat. Raveena Tandon's home is rooted in Indian culture and charm.

A blend of comfort and Indian charm

Nestled amidst a lush grove of trees like papaya, and bicycles casually parked at the entrance, Raveena's family home stands as a sanctuary of comfort and Indian heritage. As you approach the farmhouse, the entrance sets a tranquil tone with a majestic Buddha statue flanked by clusters of candles. A massive swimming pool that integrates seamlessly with the farmhouse’s aesthetic, perfectly complements the existing Indian-inspired design and lush surroundings.

Grandeur meets cosiness

Stepping into the massive living room, you’re greeted by an opulent yet homely ambience. The high ceiling is adorned with two antique chandeliers – with their intricate design, they add a regal touch, reminiscent of old Indian havelis. The room’s highlight includes a brick statement wall, adding to its rustic charm. Built-in shelves across the space show a curated collection of Indian artifacts — figurines, vases, and hand-painted pottery.

The seating area is perfect for family gatherings and conversations. It is a celebration of Indian textiles with plush sofas upholstered in antique floral prints of maroon and contrasting green dominating the space. Scattered cushions with embroidery add a touch of sparkle to the space, while large arched glass windows, framed in dark wood, flood the room with natural light, offering views of the trees outside. The windows’ arches, inspired by Indian architecture, lend an elegant symmetry to the space.

Raveena mentioned that the dining table is 60-years-old and belonged to her husband Anil Thadani's family. Then there is the gallery wall that steals the show, showcasing a curated collection of family photos in mismatched vintage frames.

Huge sports room and kitchen

Close to the living room is a lively sports room, designed for family fun. A sleek table tennis setup occupies one corner. A foosball table with a polished wooden frame and vibrant yet practical seating complete the space.

Raveena's huge kitchen is all about function, blending modern convenience with Indian aesthetics. The colour palette of cream and wood creates a soothing yet sophisticated vibe. Creamy cabinetry contrasts beautifully with warm brown countertops. A massive island dominates the centre. Indian touches shine through in the details: think hand-painted ceramic and mud jars lining the open shelves.